03/09/2024 – 13:23

To those who create culture: culture. The 4th National Culture Conference (CNC) ended this Friday (8) with classics by Bahian singer Daniela Mercury. The queen of axé electrified the audience with well-known songs, such as The City Corner, Color Swing, The Most Beautiful of the Beautiful It is Noble Vagabond. Daniela shared the stage with her fellow countrywoman, the composer Majur, to sing and dance together At first sight, by composer Chico. Daniela also dedicated the song Women of the World as a tribute to International Women's Day.

During the five days of the conference, held in Brasília, other names in Brazilian music attended the event: Fafá de Belém, Paulinho da Viola, Diogo Nogueira, Paula Lima, Salgadinho, Renegado and Johnny Hooker.

The approximately 5 thousand visitors to the Ulisses Guimarães Convention Center were surrounded by all forms of art, such as soirees, book fairs, a June square dance procession, folk dances, capoeira presentations, drag queens and bumbá cattle, such as the Boi do Seu Teodoro and the Bois de Parintins. On one of the stages, named Diversity and Rural, a Rural Willys vehicle was parked and decorated with decorations from Peru.

The Diversidade stage welcomed the singer Ellen Oléria, capoeiristas, DJs, the singer of regional music from Rio Grande do Sul, Ernesto Fagundes and the drag queens Organzza and Nágilla Gold Star.

Representative of transformative art, Nágilla sang a song written by Ekena, with a theme of discrimination against contemporary women. The artist told Brazil Agency about the importance of having yours within a conference on culture. “In general, it is a marginalized art and not recognized as culture. And we are here marking a place and showing that transformative art can have a place in this country.”

Jazz pianist Jonathan Ferr, from Rio de Janeiro, performed with a quartet made up only of female musicians from the Federal District. For him, the conference is the kickoff to a new moment for Brazilian artists.

“Regardless of your political side, you cannot deny that Brazil is one of the largest exporters of culture to the world. The return of the Ministry of Culture and, now, this great meeting with people who practice culture in various parts of Brazil, from various different accents, I see a future of open paths, followed by the Ministry of Culture. And this is the starting point for a lot of things to happen. The biggest challenge is to get your art to as many people as possible”, he says.

Guitarist Tatiana Kovalchuk, a member of the quartet, understands that the participants are all together “behind this great fight, which is culture, education, which will, in fact, make a difference for everyone.”

From Goiás, congado master Reginaldo Bernardo brought 23 dancers from the Terreiros de Catalão, who showed the religious syncretism that originated in Brazil, with black slaves and Catholic religiosity. “The whole of Catalonia has 148 congadas, with more than 5 thousand dancers. This tradition came from farms, from ancient cultures, when dancers, slaves gathered to dance in terreiros. Afterwards, the Church adopted the demonstration and formed this Congada de Catalão”.

Between one discussion and another, the walkers at the conference became the audience for the performance of a Siriri folkloric dance group, from Mato Grosso. The full skirts of the artists from the Siririelectric group and the various violas de cocho set the speakers' day to music. The owner of one of these skirts is Karen Amorim, who fell in love with dancing at age 13 at school and never stopped.

“Now, we came here to show our culture, show our dance, show our viola de coxo”.

Brasília (DF) – Presentation of the Siriri folk dance, from Mato Grosso – Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

Karen is not separated from her dance friend Alice Tognoli, who enjoyed discovering other events.

“We are seeing several different cultures, which we had no idea existed. Lots of different types of music too. It's a wonderful diversity. We are one of the groups from Cuiabá, who also do the same work of making this culture more and more alive, because we have to represent popular culture.”

Every day, lecturers were welcomed by circus artists on stilts. This was the case of Cadu Sales, representative of the delegation from Vitória de Santo Antão (PE) and the state's Design and Fashion sector. Upon arriving at the conference, Cadu and the state delegation sang the traditional song Wood that termites don’t gnaw, of Capiba, flanked by so-called waders.

“The return of the Culture Conference, after this long hiatus, is a very big responsibility for all of us who were participating. Now, we hope to make our best possible contribution to the construction of this plan [Nacional de Cultura] serious.”

Crafts and food

The conference opened space for handicrafts, especially indigenous and Afro-Brazilian crafts, and typical clothing from Brazil and even other countries. A way to promote culture and also generate income for artisans.

Exhibitor Gilberto Cruz Fulni Ô, from Águas Belas (PE), brought indigenous traditions in baskets, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and colorful cocás. “I exhibit indigenous materials to show culture, our tradition. I work with various craft techniques, especially ours, which is Fulni Ô. It is an honor for me to be participating in such a big event here.”

Another indigenous woman was Fernanda Togoe, with the crafts of her people from Barra do Garças (MT). “We think this opportunity to come here is very good, to show our pieces, our crafts, for people to get to know us more. I brought a beaded necklace, a beaded bracelet and earrings, glitter, a seed necklace, as well as tucum, morototó, açaí and snuff as well and some clay pieces. The demand is great. Many people come to buy here and help us.”

Exhibitors from the Federal District were invited to sell food there.

The family farmer from the agroecological settlement José Wilker, from Sobradinho (DF), Paula Tavares, sold organic food.

“It’s a unique opportunity to showcase our products for everyone to take to their states. Everything is culture and food can also be culture”, defines Paula.

At the stall next door, Tereza da Silva Ferreira, from Casa dos Mirtilos, sold jams, sweets and cakes with the wild fruit. The craft comes from past generations of the family, so the way of cooking has become a form of culture. “It’s a process that we learn on the wood stove. My mother used to make jam on the farm with us. So, when I started to dedicate myself to this, I went back there, inside myself”, recalled Tereza.

The 4th CNC was the largest cultural conference ever held in Brazil. More than 10 years ago, the popular participation event did not occur nationally.

The conference resulted in the approval of 30 public policy proposals to base the construction of the next National Culture Planvalid for 10 years.