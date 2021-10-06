Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Rhythms of the World” concerts will start tomorrow, Thursday, until Saturday, October 9, as part of the “Expo 2020” activities, and take visitors on an immersive journey of traditional and contemporary sounds and rhythms in new and fun ways.

The first edition of the music festival, which will be held on the stage of the “Jubilee” platform in the Sustainability District, will delight the audience with sounds and dances from around the world.

This curated package includes the Saudi artist Badr Al-Shuaibi, who released his first music album “Something Different” in 2019, and is known for mixing cultures and sounds in new ways, and he recently collaborated with K-pop star “K-pop” Alexa on the song “It’s On” as part of the program. Spotify radar.

This year, the Lebanese pop rock band “Adonis” celebrates its 10th anniversary, as it presents a concert at “Expo 2020”, which represents a great place to celebrate this achievement. Known for their Arabic-language songs and entertaining live performances, the band has gained a huge fan base around the world thanks to its entertaining mix of melancholy and optimism.

Singer-songwriter Zanda Zakouza, from Durban, South Africa, and musician Master KG are bringing a dazzling evening of African electronic music at Rhythms of the World, where they collaborated on the hit “Skeleton Move”, which has achieved widespread fame.

Naked is bringing its world music with distinctive influences from the Balkans to Expo 2020, where it presents a lively show that includes gypsy violin, bebop rhythms and woodwinds.

Participating in the percussion series are Shadi Megale, one of the pioneers of electronic music, and Sanam, one of India’s most beloved pop rock groups, and takes its viewers on a lyrical journey through memory, promising them a fun set of songs. Le Grow Orlor performs a special mix of folk, classical and bluegrass music, and the Syrian “Sima Dance” troupe, the leading contemporary dance in the Middle East, founded by choreographer Alaa Kremid in Syria in 2003, as well as the dance troupe « Step Africa, whose members have dedicated their art to the African-American tradition of tap dancing.



