Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 00:38



| Updated 01:21 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

If there is a time when Torrevieja acquires its greatest touches of distinction, that is without a doubt the Habaneras. The contest, which already before ‘One, two, three’ put the salt city on the map, far from declining, grows year after year. In the absence of that mythical amphitheater that stands over the port bay, the Municipal Theater (for the second time the scene of the polyphony contest) welcomed the best of choral music to celebrate a vibrant inaugural gala of its 69th edition. An appointment that, although it will be one of the most international, celebrated a most national opening, to the rhythm of Pasión Vega from Málaga and those songs that are already a tradition in the salt city by the Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School.

With this local contribution and the satisfaction of the full return to normality after the pandemic, the Councilor for Culture and Vice President of the Board of Trustees, Antonio Quesada, congratulated himself on the good results obtained by the local group, which has just won prizes in the similar competitions of Totana and Candás. “We have to be happy with our quarry.”

A message very similar to the one launched by the mayor, Eduardo Dolón. “You had to give them this recognition.” The president of the Board arrived at the gala regretting that the choirs still cannot return to the original stage of the Eras de la Sal, but, at the same time, he considered that the public thanked him, since last night was a particularly suffocating day. “I don’t know what would have become of us there with this little breeze,” he joked.

“Sailor airs”



Thus, the people of Torrevieja enjoyed a tropical evening in both senses, culturally and meteorologically. The singer Pasión Vega was in charge of the first. A brand new guest star, she delighted the public with a bouquet loaded with a lot of “overseas music” and with those “back and forth rhythms” that attract her so much. “The repertoire that best adapts to these sailor airs,” the artist happily revealed.

Tonight ‘El Regalo: el cuento de la habanera’ will be interpreted and the competition will start tomorrow

The woman from Madrid arrived like this to appear before the public of the Municipal Theater with “great joy, which is what the people of this city have”, and with all the enthusiasm, she said, for “sharing a night of much folklore”. A tradition that he, he confessed, was by no means alien to him. «It is a contest that has a lot of tradition, that tries to keep the tradition. I am a great lover of habaneras”, launched the vocalist, initiated, like most, in the choir of any parish.

Today the contest continues with the musical recreation of ‘El Regalo: el cuento de la Habanera’ and two local groups out of competition will take the stage: the Ricardo Lafuente choir and orchestra and the Francisco Vallejos choir from Torrevieja. The choirs José Hódar, Manuel Barberá, Maestro Casanovas and the Orfeón de Torrevieja will take part in the closing evening. The competition, therefore, is reserved from tomorrow to Friday, since the awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Saturday.