Malagò: “We need to understand if we are dealing with individual cases or a system”

The scandal that has swept the world of rhythmic gymnastics arrived at the highest levels. The story of the alleged psychological violence to the detriment of the former “blue butterflies“could not leave the number one of Coni indifferent, Giovanni Malagò. “As president of the Olympic Committee and reference point for Italian sport – explains Malagò to Repubblica – I feel the obligation to to apologize to all athletes and former athletes who have suffered because of inappropriate behavior. Those who have made a mistake will be punished And something at the regulatory level will undoubtedly change. I am thinking, in particular, of a kind of division net of careers of sportsmen. Now you have to understand if they have wrong only the singles or if there was a system which led them to make mistakes “.

“In this second case – continues Malagò to Repubblica – we could speak of strict liability, of all, including Coni. If instead we were faced with so many autonomous situations, it would only be a problem of the individual subjects. Instructors must have a curriculum is one adequate salary, real. But who pays them? Amateur societies, non-profit organizations, cannot bear the impact of the reform. We need a reflection on role of the state in the whole sports system. The Olympic medals represent the goal of a rigorous path of excellence, but the right from play sport also to all other citizens, even those who have a few extra pounds. A double pathone separation of the careers“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

