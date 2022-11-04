Rhythmic gymnastics, unjustified expulsions and covered up complaints

The case of psychological violence on gymnasts of the rhythmic has now exploded and now involves i maximum vertices of the Federgymnastics. The latest decision taken by President Gherardo Tecchi – reads on Repubblica – is that of commissioner the academy of Desiothe one that ended up in the viewfinder for testimonials of several ex “blue butterflies“. But the impression is that this measure will not be enough to close the case. Tecchi said he was” stunned “by the articles of the Republic. Federation since 2017. In recent years, many rhythmic athletes had come out in the open with testimonies, books of complaints. Like the one that in 2018 brought Sergio Marchetti towards his daughter’s coach. Beatings, threats and continuous harassment the accusations against the instructor, disqualified by the Federation for 3 months.

“But he worked the same for them at the Pesaro World Championships. We have reported it again but the prosecutor has filed the case»Comments Marchetti. Shocking, then, – continues Repubblica – the story of mobbing which in 2015 (Tecchi was national councilor) involved Lara Paolini. When she was 13, the former Ascoli gymnast was targeted by technical directorbecause her parents had asked her to change some behaviors towards his daughter. So the director after having expelled her in an “unjustified” manner, we read in the email that on March 10, 2015 Lara’s family sent to the former federal president Agabio, tried to “crush the competitive career of little Lara”. “For your daughter’s sake agrees do nothing. They were categorical. The director organizes the world championship and it has been a lot categorical on this. She decides“.

