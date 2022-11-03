Rhythmic gymnastics: “I was afraid of my teacher”

The case of “blue butterflies“forced to suffer psychological violence and led to anorexia due to the obsession of the teachers “you must be thin“, it exploded and involved the Cones and the government. Dozens and dozens of messages, emails, audio. Testimonials, requests for help, painful memories. It is an authentic tsunami that is overwhelming Federgerba break the silence. Not only gymnasts of the national team, but also of lower categories. Here are their words.

“For two years of my life – explains Sara Branciamore, 22, Italian champion in the individual at Repubblica I hoped every day to wake me up and of don’t be insulted from my coach ». in 2013: “I was afraid of my teacher and despite that for a while I lived in his house. The food I ate it rationed she: once put the padlock to the shelves. Of course I ate in secret, otherwise I could never have sustained it 10 hours of training daily. I was coming weighed three times a daybut I used to go to the bathroom first to throw up. Once I put my feet off the scale to weigh less, I fell and went insulted. I had fear that I could put the hands onor, he even wanted to remove the guardianship to my parents“.

