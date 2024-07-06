Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/07/2024 – 14:35

The Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (CBG) announced this Friday (5) the list of athletes called up to participate in the Paris Olympics in rhythmic gymnastics. Combining the team and individual, with starters and reserves, there are 11 gymnasts. After a cycle in which they rose to the next level, winning podiums in several international events, the team will seek an unprecedented Olympic medal in France.

To the holders of the Brazilian team The team led by Camila Ferezin and Bruna Rosa will also have reserves Mariana Pinto, Giovanna Silva, Gabriella Coradine and Bárbara Urquiza.

In the individual event, the Brazilian starter will be Bárbara Domingos, with Maria Eduarda Alexandre as alternate. The coach is Márcia Naves.

The team will travel to Europe this Saturday. Their next match, which will serve as preparation for the games, will be at the Romanian stage of the World Cup, in Cluj-Napoca, between July 12 and 14.