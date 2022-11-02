Rhythmic Gymnastics is in shock, after the reports of psychological violence suffered by two athletes. The case of the former “Butterflies” ends up on the government table. Chance and development

The complaints presented in recent days by some athletes of the Rhythmic gymnasticsare the subject of discussion of the meeting that took place this morning, November 2, between the Minister of Sports and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagòand that of Federgistici, Gherardo Tecchi. The case ended up on the Deputy Attorney’s table Brescia Alessio Bernardi, after l‘exhibited presented by two former ‘Butterflies of Rhythm’, there are no names of coaches or managers responsible for the stories.

The statements of the Minister of Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi on the matter of verbal harassment of gymnasts

Andrea AbodiMinister of Sport and Youth, shortly after the meeting said: “The size of the sporting phenomenon is important, but it must be clear that one case is enough to get the same attention from one hundred thousand. Medals are a factor of national pride, but there will never be a medal it will cover inappropriate behavior. We are practitioners of values, not preachers. ”

“There’s a ordinary court in Brescia and a federal court promptly solicited. There is a report and there is a certain timetable. What emerges will have to be evaluated, for sure the boundary between rigor and encroachment is a fine line. L’gymnastics training requires physical preparation of a certain type. But things must be told to the athletes in the right way, otherwise we go further “, he concluded Abodi.

