With 12 days to go until the Paris Olympics, the Brazilian rhythmic gymnastics team won the silver medal in the overall group competition at the World Cup in Cluj-Napoca (Romania), the last competition before the opening of the Games. Another standout performer was Bárbara Domingos from Curitiba, who qualified for the finals of the four apparatuses (ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon), scheduled to take place at 8 am (Brasília time) this Sunday (14).

The Brazilian team, which calls itself “Leoas”, is made up of Sofia Madeira, Déborah Medrado, Duda Arakaki, Nicole Pircio and Victória Borges. The quintet scored 71,850 points, behind only the champion Bulgaria (73,650), one of the main powers in the sport. The bronze went to Israel (71,000). The Brazilian team will compete again this Sunday (14) in the series finals.

“Brazil has arrived. That’s it. We arrived, we’re here, we said what we came for. This silver medal overall is extremely important. And I must say that we had two serious mistakes, one in each series. In the five hoops, we lost the value of a collaboration, because an athlete didn’t pass through the hoop. We lost 0.80 there. In the mixed event, a ball fell to the ground, and we were penalized 0.50. We got a high score overall because we made adjustments. We increased the level of difficulty in the hoop series. We set our minds that, in the Olympics, all of our opponents will get everything right. And then what will decide will be the level of difficulty,” analyzed Camila Ferezin, coach of the Brazilian team.

Saturday (13) was also good for Bárbara Domingos, known as Babi, who came in sixth place in the qualifying round of the individual competition, the best position for a Brazilian in the history of the World Cup. With a total of 133,100 points, Bárbara advanced to the finals of the four apparatuses (ball, hoop, clubs and ribbon), scheduled to take place from 8 am (Brasília time) this Sunday (14).

“She has already competed with three good series and some failure on one or another apparatus,” said Márcia Naves, Babi’s coach. “Our work was done with mastery and competence. In the Olympic Games, it is not enough to be an expert on one apparatus. The gymnast must be complete and stable on all four. That is what we work on and that is what we showed here,” concluded the coach.