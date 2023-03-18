The Brazilian rhythmic gymnastics team started the stage of the World Cup in Athens (Greece) very well. This Friday (17), the representatives of Brazil secured the second position in the classification phase of the five arches, an opportunity in which the choreography based on the music debuted. I Wanna Dance with Somebodyplayed by Whitney Houston.

WHAT SERIE! WHAT A PREMIERE! WHAT A NOTE! Right foot that speaks, my people!

The debut of the new choreography of the Brazilian National Team of Rhythmic Gymnastics, to the sound of I Wanna Dance With Somebody, earned us the score 35,000 in the 5️⃣ arcs at the World Cup in Athens, Greece! pic.twitter.com/nlQQ2vLF4s — Brazilian Gymnastics Confederation (@cbginastica) March 17, 2023

Even having to deal with the challenge of competing with a new choreography, Brazil’s performance was so positive that the green-yellow ensemble (formed by Giovana Silva, Maria Eduarda Arakaki, Nicole Pírcio, Sofia Madeira and Victoria Borges) totaled 35 thousand points , second only to the Israel team (36,500).

“It was amazing to debut so well. We are very happy to see this new series being applauded by the public. Our girls put on a real show”, said coach Camila Ferezin. Next Saturday (18th) will be the turn of the classification phase of the mixed series (balls and ribbons).