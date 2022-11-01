Rhythmic gymnastics, athletes brought up to anorexia. The shocking stories

The world of rhythmic gymnastics is shocked by the story that has emerged of the alleged psychological violence to the detriment of the former blue butterflies. Now the case is in the crosshairs of the power of attorneywhich has decided to open an investigation. Two young athletes have entrusted their testimony to the Brescia prosecutors. A story, theirs – we read in Repubblica – which follows the one told by Nina Corradini and Anna That’s enough, former gymnasts who have lined up humiliations, pressures and insults suffered during the years to be blue at the Academy of Desio. On social networks the testimonials they are not missing. They tell of a widespread phenomenon wide-ranging, not only in the national team, but also at lower levels. Here is the story of Elena Coden: “I started gymnastics at the age of 3 and I continued with rhythmics until I was 18. These things also happen on gymnasts who do not reach blue: they told me that I would not be able to compete at a high level. because I didn’t have the talent, but why I wasn’t thin enough. In short, my value as a person and my skills were linked to how much I weighed. It is not sport“.

Jury Chechi, the former Olympic ring champion, read the complaints of Nina Corradini and Anna Basta. “I feel huge sorry, – he explains to Repubblica – I want to express my closeness to these girls. They also had a lot courageit is not obvious. “Chechi was surprised by one aspect:” I state that I am out of the loop and I do not know all the dynamics, but I am a free man and I say what I think: it seems that all fall from the pear tree, that the Federation was blown away when things happened more than a year ago. I saw the release, now I really hope it you go all the way: it would be good for all sport “.

