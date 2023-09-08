Less than a year before the Olympics, one of the talented pillars of the Fabriano model leaves. The two world-class gymnasts will remain in the Marche region, perhaps with Claudia Mancinelli

Less than a year before the Paris Olympics, the Italy of gymnastics loses Julietta Cantaluppi, one of the most talented and successful rhythmic coaches, pillar of the Fabriano school and technical guide of the world vice-champion Sofia Raffaeli and Milena Baldassarri, the 21 year old sixth in the all around at the last Tokyo games. Cantaluppi communicated to the federation that she will move abroad. The final destination is the Israeli national team.

Greeting — At the last World Championships in Valencia, Spain, Cantaluppi had contributed to conquering the second individual Olympic card, the maximum obtainable based on the places per country recognized by the IOC, despite not appearing in the athletes’ corner at the end of the exhibition, replaced by vice Claudia Mancinelli . “Fabriano will always remain my home – confessed the coach – I spoke face to face with the gymnasts and what we had to say to each other we said to each other”. Federal President Tecchi, informed of the situation by Coni in a meeting with Malagò at the Foro Italico, is already at work to protect the two individualists seconded to the technical center in Fabriano, in preparation for the Olympics. “I personally wish Julieta the best of luck and I hope that our paths can cross again in the future – declared the – for the federation, her departure is an important loss, I won’t hide it, but I’m sure we will be able to find valid alternatives, achieving all our goals, which are very, very ambitious. Fabriano remains a pole of excellence and it is there that Sofia and Milena will continue to compete and prepare for the Olympics”. See also Israel and Islamic Jihad end the truce in Gaza with the mediation of Egypt

Substitute — Sofia Raffaeli is the world vice-champion in the general competition, hoop and ball, leader of the World Cup circuit, five times world champion in 2022, continental gold in ball and clubs. All you are missing is the podium of the Games, which would be a further novelty. Milena Baldassarri, thirteenth étoile on the planet, is ready, after the best placement in federal history in Tokyo, to live her second Olympic experience, in France, in less than a year. Cantaluppi herself suggested that Tecchi also take into consideration the internal solutions of the Marche club. “I wanted Claudia Mancinelli, I find her a very talented coach, and I hope she will be able to demonstrate what I know she is capable of. It’s a bit like when I bet on a gymnast, to me she’s really good. Until now, she has only lacked the place to express herself at her best ”.

