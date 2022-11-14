Ritmica, the director of Farfalle to the technicians: “Don’t talk to anyone”

The case of psychological violence And physical against gymnasts of the rhythmicis getting wider and wider and now also affects i vertices of the Federgymnastics. Not only new ones are appearing testimonials but even sports trials borne by technicians and managers. Early afternoon of February 8, 2019: at the Lombardy Regional Committee of Federgymnastics, – reads the Corriere della Sera – the sporting proceedings are celebrated against a coach of rhythmic, accused by two very young students (who had testified in person in a previous hearing) of “insults, humiliating behavior and beatings with clubs” against one of them. Indirect testimonies against those directed by the complainants but sufficient for the prosecutor to to reduce the request for disqualification for the coach from 18 to 6 months.

That of Milan is almost one standard sentence in gymnastic justice: very mild penalties (maximum 90 days) for verbal and physical behavior such as those that are upsetting public opinion Italian.

But there are also those to all these complaints he does not believe it. This is the technical director of the Butterflies Emanuela Maccarani. The manager – reports Repubblica – asks the coaches not to talk to anyone. She defines the testimonies of abused former athletes as “the worst that can get out of it.” human nature“.

Blame the scandal that overwhelmed Italian gymnastics at the “civil societyto parental responsibility and basic school activities that do not train and prepare our children for life. “And finally Emanuela Maccarani, argues that” the two gymnasts “(Nina Corradini and Anna Basta, the first former Butterflies to denounce the system on Repubblica, ed) are manipulated: “I think they are victims of the abuse of some adults or in any case of people also specialized in the various subjects who are close to them at the moment “.

