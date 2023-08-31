Genoa – An evening to be experienced and danced, traveling through time with your feet on the dancefloor, as if it were a spaceship. Thursday 31 August from 19.30 at Sporting of Lungomare Lombardo 27, in Corso Italiaspace to Disco Inferno, the best known and most popular Italian discomusic power show band, active incessantly from 1997 to today with a show that is always renewed and performed over two thousand times in Italy and abroad. A party, an evening event that also bears the signature of Carlo Malcontenti and DJ Mimmo Roselli, ready to warm up the atmosphere with his musical selection.

Today the Discoinferno are formed by the singers Elisabetta Raffaele, Federico Natale, Federica Lasagno, by the drummer Luca Michelotti, by the keyboardist Gianluca Savia and by the guitarist Fabrizio Fortunato, deus ex machina of the formation. “How do we define ourselves? A rain of emotions that overwhelms the audience and makes those present unleash on the notes of the best hits of disco and dance music, from the 70s to today», underlines the group, which does not limit itself to proposing the great hits of the past, but stages a real show with , lights and fittings.

«In all these years the group, through its transformations, which have never affected, but if anything increased its notoriety and strength, has created and released several live albums and compilations, obtaining awards and participation in festivals, clubs and stages prestigious, real sanctuaries of live music – said the guitarist Fabricius Fortunato – as a band we offer an extremely visual as well as musical show, with colours, sounds and images that find maximum emotional effectiveness in the tight development of the two-hour concert, during which over forty songs are offered grouped into thematic medleys and ad hoc extrapolated from a repertoire of over 150 songs, always changing».

It is a formation that has songs such as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Boogie Wonderland”, Chic’s “I want your love” and Village People’s “Macho Man” among many. «Our dimension is live – continued the musician – on stage we give our best, we like to think that there is a balance between the number of people who look for us on the web after meeting us at a show, and those who come across our reality through web videos and others who are interested in us through word of mouth. But what really matters is the live concert, what we transmit through a performance: on stage there is the truth».

The dance sounds of the 70s and 80s are experiencing a second youth and it’s not just a matter of fashion or revival: big names in contemporary pop, above all Dua Lipa and The Weeknd, draw hands down from that repertoire by making their own melodies and imagery. This demonstrates, once again, the great collective strength of that sound capable, today as then, of bringing entire generations to the dance floor. This mix of past, present and future is also well photographed by the DJ set of Mimmo Roselli, who has been putting his stamp on dance evenings for many years. For information and reservations: 3474269769.