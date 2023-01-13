The girls who reported the abuse, they heard recipients of the inelegant gesture

Show the middle finger it is typically thought to be a vulgar gesture. And then, if the rhythmic gymnastics athletes do itacquires even more significance, so much so that many national newspapers have titled the news of the gesture thus: “When sport loses its grace it can be really brutal“.

One thing is certain, however: thanks to the middle finger of the gymnasts, the nickname “Butterflies” has definitely dissolved. And everyone is happy about this: those who accuse, those who have to be judged and those who have remained in the middle.

As he tells Dagospy, rhythmic girls have been calling themselves warriors for years and that comparison with butterflies had annoyed them before being associated with complaints of psychological abuse. However, it had turned into the nickname of Italy’s most successful team and had made its mark. It represented the label of successat least until the scandal of psychological abuse.

Now the nickname “Butterflies” no longer exists: erased by a middle finger. Precisely more middle fingers, those of athletes and their relatives and friends, all gathered around a table during the holidays.

La Stampa writes: “The photo is depressing and the athletes, trained in the perfect smile worn over an extreme sacrifice, were in fact depressed. It shouldn’t be easy to feel your world creaking and be forced to question the effort chosen as a daily routine” .

Who is the middle finger of the (former) Butterflies aimed at?

The photo was posted and then removed on the Facebook page of Change the Gamethe association that has helped girls report abuse and has collected a dossier with over 200 testimonies in the world of rhythmics.

The photo circulated very quickly on Lombard techniques chats. And quickly it also arrived at girls who have decided to tell their story. Which they interpreted it as the last recipients of the gesture. Along with an avalanche of hate-filled messages and threats: “You’re just unscrupulous people and you’re trying to ruin a beautiful world with your ***”, you and those two bad guys.

Daniela Simonetti, the president of Change The Gameshe said: “The girls felt offended, they are grieved. It is normal that the recipients of this message feel. We published, but shortly after we removed it. Too many hate messages. We are collecting the screenshots, we will present a dossier to the president of the FGI Tecchi”.

Captain Alessia Maurelli’s appeal on Instagram: “Don’t call us butterflies anymore”

“The era of the “Butterflies” BORN journalistically in August 2004, DIES after 18 years always journalistically in November 2022. The break is painful and irreversible, given above all the unsustainable weight of a direct and now unavoidable connection to violence and abuses that does not reflect our own ideal of freedom. The current and future Italian Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team will NEVER recognize themselves with the nickname BUTTERFLIES AGAIN”, writes the girl on her social profile.





Case Farfalle: Emanuela Maccarani resized

Emanuela Maccarani she will remain the coach of the national rhythmic gymnastics team. But she is no longer the technical director of the team after almost 5 years.

That’s the decision taken yesterday afternoon, in Rome, by the federal executive council chaired by Gherardo Tecchi. And it is precisely the number one in Italian gymnastics who, for now, takes the role taken away from the 56-year-old, highly decorated, Milanese technique. “I’ll take the job ad interim. I’ll follow the rhythm as in the past. The decision was mine after hearing President Malagò and having confronted the federal council. We also heard the psychologist Marcella Bounous, and Captain Alessia Maurelli, very exhaustive. The board approved,” explained Gherardo Tecchi.

“You will continue to coach the team, because it’s not right for us to be judges. We suspended Maccarani as technical director to allow her to defend herself better”.

