In the Rhône department, the police are tightening up controls on wearing masks in order to limit the upsurge in the epidemic. No more prevention. This user was wearing his mask under his chin before seeing the police. “You are fined for not wearing the mask, you did not have your mask on, I saw you “, explains a policeman. The man is fined 135 euros.

“There really is zero tolerance since people have been warned, they know it”, indicates the Commissioner Luc Frappat, head of the district of public security. From now on, for each mask forgotten or badly worn, it is the sanction. If for some the message seems understood, for others on the other hand, wearing the mask in all circumstances is still complicated. “Really just because it’s so nasty and I can’t seem to keep it on me”, confides a passerby.