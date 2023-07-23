Rhodes Wildfires | “This is not a fire that will be over tomorrow” – 30,000 have already left their homes, new evacuations are being prepared

Wildfires raged in Ródos for the fifth day on Saturday.

in Greece On the island of Rhodes, preparations are being made to possibly evacuate 1,200 people from the villages of Pefki, Lindos and Kalathos due to wildfires, said a spokesman for the local fire department Vassilis Varthakogiannis For Skai TV on Saturday evening.

“This is not a fire that will be over tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. It will cause concern for several days,” the spokesperson said.

The Rhodes authorities announced on Saturday that a total of 30,000 people had been displaced from their places of residence or accommodation due to the fires. In the country’s capital, Athens, the Foreign Ministry said it had activated a crisis management unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign nationals.

According to media reports, the evacuees have been taken to safer shores. Three Coast Guard vessels have escorted private vessels carrying people. In addition, a ship of the Greek Defense Forces was on its way.

Wildfires rioted in Ródos on Saturday for the fifth day. Travel agencies Tui Finland and Aurinkomatkat told STT on Saturday that more than 150 Finns had been evacuated at the time. According to the Swedish public broadcasting company SVT, around 250–300 Swedish tourists are also being evacuated.

The intense heat is expected to continue in Greece. Meteorologists have warned that the temperature can rise to 45 degrees.