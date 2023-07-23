Rhodes Wildfires | A Finnish man tells about the nightly evacuation: dystopian atmosphere, sleeping in the ash rain

In Rhodes, up to 30,000 people have been evacuated due to wildfires. The travel company Tui no longer brings new passengers to Ródos.

Rhodes to the east, the huge wildfires raging in Greece have led for the evacuation of more than a hundred Finns out of the way of fires.

In Rhodes, temperatures will rise to 40 degrees today. A heat wave warning of the highest category is in effect in Greece.

According to the news agency AFP, a total of around 30,000 people have been evacuated in Rhodes. The hot weather and the wind make it difficult for about two hundred rescuers to extinguish the fire.

Three passenger ships have been brought to the port of Rhodes to accommodate the evacuees, and the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its crisis response team.

Finns Anne and Juha Pietikäinen are traveling in Rhodes. They told HS yesterday that they were in Kiotar, where people were evacuated to their hotel from wildfires.

At the time, they didn’t know if they would be evacuated further until around ten in the evening it started to happen.

“We gathered in the lobby of the hotel, and after about half an hour people started being loaded onto army trucks and buses towards the south. We had our own rental car, so we started driving after the trucks. All of a sudden everyone left,” Juha Pietikäinen describes.

Pietikäisen and others from the hotel were evacuated to another hotel about 15 kilometers south. According to Pietkäinen, driving looked dystopian when people were walking along the roads with suitcases.

According to Pietikäinen, there are normally 500 people in the new evacuation hotel in Plimiri, while now there were up to 5,000. There is no food or water available.

“5,000 people slept everywhere – some in the lobby, some outside, some on the seashore. Those sleeping outside are covered in ash, because even though the fires are 15 kilometers away, ash fell from the sky all night long,” says Pietikäinen.

He says that he slept with his wife on the sunbeds at the hotel’s swimming pool. Nothing came of sleeping because the temperature was over 30 degrees even at night due to the air heated by the fires.

Pietika spent the night in the sunbeds of the hotel’s swimming pool.

In the morning, the situation was confusing, and everyone was waiting for official information and possible bus transportation, says Pietikäinen.

“Especially at breakfast, the situation was chaotic, when the mothers of the evacuated families were nervous with their children and said they would come for breakfast. The hotel’s original customers then said that you wouldn’t come, this would lead to chaos if 5,000 people come for breakfast,” says Pietikäinen.

“At the reception, the employees wondered what to do here. At that point we decided to leave.”

Night view from the Pietikäinen evacuation hotel.

On Sunday slightly before nine in the morning, the Pietikaites said they were in the village of Monolithos on their way to the north and to Ródos airport. They go around via the west, because the main road on the east side of the island is closed and there is no information when it will be opened.

According to the Pietikas, their flight organized by the travel company Tui should leave today at ten in the evening. However, they do not know if the plane will arrive empty to pick them up, since hardly any new tourists travel to Rhodes at the moment.

“Tui has been very quiet on the whole, really no information has come at any point other than to follow the information of the local authorities. Tui’s local guide stayed somewhere in the original hotel, since then we haven’t seen Tui’s staff,” says Pietikäinen.

I SUPPORTED Director of Communications in Finland Laura Aaltonen told HS around eleven in the morning that flights from all Nordic countries to Rhodes have been canceled on Sunday and Monday.

The Saturday night flight from Finland to Rhodes was also canceled for passengers and it left empty to pick up those in Rhodes.

The airport in the northern part of Rhodes operates Aaltonen as normal, and Tui flights should also operate according to normal schedules, including this evening’s flight to Helsinki.

“The target staff helps if necessary. I haven’t heard that because of the evacuations, no one would be on time for their flight,” says Aaltonen.

According to Aaltonen, Tui has a lot of staff on site, but not every hotel necessarily has them in the current situation.

Pietikäinen believes that people are saddened by the vacation being ruined, but there was enough community spirit at the evacuation hotel.

“There were no fights or the like. A large group of local firefighters started to protect this evacuation hotel in case of a lot of approach, and they received applause”, says Juha Pietikäinen.

“Even if no one is happy, so what do you do.”