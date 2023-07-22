A major fire that hit the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day forced the authorities to order the evacuation of two seaside resorts, among others. In the days before the fire was confined to the mountainous center of the island, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and drought conditions, it has spread towards the coast on the central eastern side of the island. Local media reported that the fires reached three hotels, whose customers had already been evacuated.
