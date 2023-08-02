TAccording to the Greek head of government, tourists who had to interrupt their vacation in the past ten days due to the forest fires on Rhodes should be able to vacation on the island for free for a week in spring or alternatively in autumn 2024. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in an interview with British broadcaster ITV on Wednesday. It was initially unclear where to submit a corresponding application.

“For all those whose holidays have been cut short because of the bush and forest fires, the Greek government, in cooperation with the local authorities, is offering a week’s free vacation next spring or autumn,” Mitsotakis said. This ensures that people come back to enjoy the beauty of the island.

“We have had forest fires in the Mediterranean for thousands of years, that’s nothing new,” said Mitsotakis, who was connected to the station from his Athens headquarters. “But the intensity of the fires due to climate change is new.” Yes, there were devastating fires on Rhodes. However, these would have affected less than 15 percent of the island. “The island is back to normal, we have no active fires there at the moment and the weather is friendly for the next 15 days.”

Mitsotakis emphasized that on the Saturday before last, 20,000 people had been brought to safety and that there were no dead or injured as a result of the fire. “We realize that the situation has caused some inconvenience for those affected, but Rhodes is now as welcoming as ever.”

There were forest fires on the island two weeks ago, which were initially brought under control by the fire brigade. On the Saturday in question, the wind turned surprisingly – the strong gusts drove the flames directly to hotels and other accommodations in the south-east of the island. In what is, according to the government, the largest evacuation operation in Greece, around 20,000 tourists and residents were brought to safety. Many tourists then had to cancel their vacation and fly home.