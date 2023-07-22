Thousands of people have been evacuated from houses and hotels on the island of Rhodes, Greece, also helped escape the fires with private boats, which have joined the Greek coastguard to help pick up people from beaches in the east of the island. The fires are favored by the weather conditions of the last few days: record heat, with high temperatures, and gusts of wind to fuel the flames.

Ships of the Greek navy would be heading towards the affected areas, which are the most frequented by tourists. Greece’s deputy fire chief said the fires in Rhodes were the largest his service is currently dealing with, although no injuries were reported, according to the Civil Protection and Climate Crisis Ministry, who added that tourists are being safely evacuated from affected areas, which account for less than 10 per cent of “total tourist capacity” and are being redirected to other hotels on the island. Five helicopters and 173 firefighters are operating in the area, with three hotels in the Kiotari area reported as damaged by the flames.