Within a day, the water level at Kaub fell by around five centimeters – lower than in any other section of the Middle and Lower Rhine. According to forecasts, it could fall even further.

Dhe water level near Kaub in Rhineland-Palatinate, which is important for shipping on the Rhine, has fallen below the 40 centimeter mark. According to the Federal Waterways and Shipping Administration (WSV), it was 37 centimeters on Saturday afternoon, around 5 centimeters lower than at the same time the previous day. In the morning he had even dropped to 36 centimeters. According to a forecast by the authority, the 30 centimeter mark could be reached on Monday.

The water level does not show the actual water depth, but the difference between the water surface and the so-called zero level. Which in turn is not at the deepest point of the river bed. According to WSV information from Friday, the fairway depth at Kaub was 1.54 meters on Friday morning. According to the WSV, the depth of the fairway is lower than in Kaub in the Rhein-Lahn district in any other section of the Middle and Lower Rhine. Ultimately, it is decisive for how much freight barges can still load.

Cargo and passenger ships in particular have been struggling with low water for weeks. Inland waterway skippers must take the draft of the ship into account when loading their cargo. At low water levels, they can carry less cargo – at some point, transportation becomes uneconomical. Kaub in the Rhein-Lahn district is considered an important point for inland navigation on the Rhine.