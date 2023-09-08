Rhiannon Adam is part of ‘DearMoon’, the mission that will take artists to lunar orbit. DearMoon

When the Polaroid camera was invented 70 years ago, it was like sending someone into space. “Very crazy, a kind of magic.” This is how Rhiannon Adam (Cork, Ireland, 38 years old) describes the device that revolutionized the way photographers did her work. Even hers. Adam has used analogue equipment to capture beauty and detail from the most remote communities and various corners of the planet. She will now take “her Polaroid of her of a lifetime” to a place where very few humans have been able to reach. The Irish woman, who lives in London, is part of the main crew of DearMoon (Dear Moon, in Spanish) the first civilian voyage that will take her and seven other artists into lunar orbit.

In 2018, the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa bought all the seats aboard one of the Starship missions, the largest rocket in history, with which Elon Musk intends to take civilians into space. MZ, as he is known, describes himself as passionate about art and culture, which is why he made a public appeal in search of a crew of artists and creatives willing to accompany him on this space trip to the moon, which is expected to last around One week.

The mission is, in itself, a vanguard. It will be the first time that artists have crossed the stratosphere and also the first time that analog photography has been taken from that height. Depending on the as-yet-undecided release date, the fine art photographer could become the first Irish woman to travel to space, and quite likely the first openly LGBTQI person to do so. “In many countries around the world, if you are a person queer or a woman, your rights are being violated daily. This is like an opportunity to show that people are really people, no matter where they come from or their trajectory,” he told EL PAÍS by video call from a photography festival in France.

About one million individuals from 129 countries applied to participate in the trip. When Adam heard about the project from a good friend, he thought it was a joke. However, after completing forms, undergoing numerous individual and group interviews, and a whole process to carry out medical examinations, in addition to a trip to meet the Japanese businessman in Houston (United States), the transcendental call finally came.

― “Are you coming to space?” MZ himself asked in a video call, in November 2021.

― “Of course”, she answered enthusiastically.

And he had to keep the secret. Adam now humorously comments, “When you finish a major project, the next thing everyone wants to know is, ‘What are you working on now?’ And you have to say something like, ‘Oh, not really, I’m just going into space, but nothing major.’ During that year, he was silent with everyone except his mother. “I expected some of my friends to have a more spectacular reaction, but some of them were like, ‘If someone goes to space, of course it’s going to be you. You always do weird things and go to far away places.’ I don’t know if I take it as a compliment or what I can do to surprise them,” he says.

From the personal to the professional, the photographer is known for leading an unconventional lifestyle. Her childhood was spent on a ship with her parents. “We didn’t have a house. It wasn’t summer vacation. We had nothing else. This ship was our home, a long-term cruise,” she recounts the eight years she traveled around the globe. They were experiences that gave her a unique perspective and skills that she suspects helped her earn a place on this mission. “I spent a lot of time in little metal capsules. I guess there was some kind of synergy,” she jokes.

Although a precise date for the trip has not yet been set, it is certain that there should be three or four successful launches – the first starship it has exploded in mid-air shortly after takeoff—before the crew can begin physical preparations. This will include adopting a new diet, adjusting to clothing, and becoming familiar with the surroundings. Among all these preparations, Adam considers that the biggest challenge lies in the psychological aspect. “It is even more relevant than conventional space training, since much of that process has been documented in some way. SpaceX has produced a documentary available on Netflix. The training described in it will be quite similar to what we will experience, ”she states.

When you get on the rocket, your main responsibility will be to capture and develop the first analogue photograph from space. And all eyes will be on his technique. As he explains, the worst case scenario would be to record everything, return to Earth and discover that the film was blank. Therefore, it will be crucial to carry out the entire process from the ship. “One of the biggest challenges is to develop a development process in a zero-gravity environment. This will involve designing a system that allows fluid to be injected under pressure and then suctioned out,” he explains the technical hurdles, though he remains confident they are all surmountable. “For the first time in my life I can say that I am surrounded by rocket scientists, problem solvers. Processing in the absence of gravity will be tricky, as will drying things out. There can be nothing wet, floating or dusty. Even a drop of water could be very destructive. So I can’t do a lot of the things that I normally would, because I could generate particles that would spread everywhere,” he details.

Even seemingly simple actions, such as pressing the camera shutter, putting objects in your pocket, attaching them to clothing with Velcro or clips, or preparing materials while everything is floating around, take on a new dimension and require a whole new way of moving and work. “It doesn’t always work the same way depending on the camera you have, because there’s no resistance. Everything was developed on Earth, to function in the environment in which we are. Floating can affect everything and a lot of technology needs to be recalibrated.” But he qualifies: “Actually, it is a luxury challenge for me.”

Although she may not consider herself a light traveler, she will still need to be very minimalist when deciding what to pack. Of course, all dedicated to work. “There is a long connection between the Hasselblad and space, because the original moon landing photos were taken with it. So I’ll probably take my beloved Hasselblad that has accompanied me everywhere. But my history is really the Polaroid ”, ditch.

One of the most curious aspects of Polaroid photos is to see how the photographic paper ejected from the camera after the shot begins to gain shape and color. You can see how the image gradually materializes and any action on it leaves traces. “If you hold it too hard, it will leave a mark. If you shake it, it will leave another. If it’s too cold or too dry, it will change the way the Polaroid looks. There is a kind of beauty in that, because it is a physical relationship with the space and time in which the image was taken, ”he describes. In addition, there is also a historical relationship. Moon landings stopped around the time Polaroid came on the market, and the inventor of this camera was also an adviser to the early US space program. “There was always a kind of continuity and fusion between these technologies. I want to be able to capture that, absorb the physical environment and then be able to bring them back,” he qualifies.

while they exist exhibitions with basic objectsLike the water bottle or the astronauts’ socks, there has never been a display case with elements that were produced inside a rocket. “There has never been an exhibition made from works created in the space because the artists had never been there before. This is really the first time that there is an opportunity to send artists to interpret it from a different perspective. And being able to physically bring something back, ”he says. In addition, he stresses that SpaceX will equip the entire rocket with cameras so that the public can see how the work is done in real time.

The Irish woman does not overlook the political and social aspect that this mission implies in the personal, as well as the collective sphere. “There are certain places in the world that are now difficult for me to visit because if you google me, it’s very easy to see my face, identify me and find out what my sexual orientation is. Not that he was hiding it. But unless someone asked me directly, I wouldn’t say anything. However, now I don’t have that option. Things have changed, but I felt like it was an important thing to do,” she says. “Something important” is, among other things, using your “position of privilege” to generate visibility.

Its objective is, above all, to impact those who create the rules, the laws, as well as those who are outside. “They are the people who are in everyday life that you need to convince. It’s great to be able to represent my collective, but the best form of representation is to be visible in the public sphere, not to evade it and to show that there is really nothing threatening in me or in mine, regardless of gender or sexuality,” she says. Although that doesn’t mean having to produce art focused on the LGBTQI community. Just being a part is enough. “I don’t need to do a job on people queer to make it about people queer. I am it”.

