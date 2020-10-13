Reanimatologist, Doctor of Medical Sciences Dmitry Karateev in an interview with “Federal News Agency” on Monday, October 12, spoke about the deadly danger of arthritis for young people.

According to the WHO, every tenth inhabitant of the planet suffers from arthritis. According to the specialist, a number of diseases in this group affect patients aged 30 to 50 years. Osteoarthritis mainly affects older people, starting from about 45-50 years. The main reason for the development of this disease is the regular intake of painkillers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are often taken without a doctor’s prescription. “Reedus”…

Karateev noted that rheumatoid arthritis or psoriatic arthritis in total affects about 1-1.5% of the total population. The expert clarified that these are very serious diseases that can progress quickly, the TV channel notes. “360”…

According to him, this disease affects several joints at once, as a result of which they are destroyed and deformed. If a patient with this diagnosis does not receive treatment, then disability occurs within several years. The disease itself is accompanied by an active inflammatory process, which leads to an exacerbation of diabetes mellitus or atherosclerosis. In this regard, the patient has an increased risk of early death due to heart attack and stroke.

In September, Polina Pchelnikova, a member of the presidium of the Russian Rheumatological Association “Nadezhda”, told Izvestia that patients with rheumatic diseases were left without three important medicines.