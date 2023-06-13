“In the last 15-20 years we have witnessed a revolution in the treatment and management of rheumatoid arthritisfrom the first infusion therapies to syringes up to tablets, a long way has come. There are three fundamental elements that have contributed to changing the approach to the treatment of AR, early diagnosis, which must be carried out at least within 12-16 weeks from the onset of symptoms to obtain the most from the point of view of therapeutic strategies; tools and methods to achieve the goal of clinical remission; a rich baggage of extremely effective drugs, including the so-called anti-Jak which allow optimal control of the disease and the achievement of remission rates that until recently were absolutely unthinkable”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Fausto Salaffi, associate professor of Rheumatology at the Rheumatological clinic of the Jesi Hospital (Ancona) and regional delegate of Sir – Italian Society of Rheumatology, on the sidelines of the press conference “Remission of rheumatoid arthritis: the future is now – Economic analysis to support NHS, society and patients” today in the Senate.

During the conference, promoted by AbbVie, the results of a cost-of-illness analysis conducted by the Catholic University of the Sacred Heartand to determine the economic impact of managing the adult patient with moderately to severely active RA.

From the last Eular Congress – continued Salaffi – it emerged that “only 18% of patients are certain that they are a rheumatic patient within the first three months”. In order to raise this threshold, it is essential “to be able to prepare an early diagnosis – remarked the expert – SIR has also been dedicating itself to this issue for years, trying to prepare guidelines that can serve to alert not only specialist doctors but above all general practitioners, so that they consider fundamental elements, for example, the presence of pain in the hands and feet with swelling and stiffness that has lasted for over 30 minutes. a patient with suspected rheumatoid arthritis”. Clearly the rheumatologist “will do his part from the point of diagnosis using all the means at his disposal, including modern imaging methods in order to arrive at a definitive diagnosis”.