Early diagnosis and timely therapies allow the disappearance of symptoms (pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of joint functionality) in about half of the patients (over 300,000 in Italy). Remission of the disease would also save 12,000 euros a year per patient

It manifests itself with pain, stiffness, swelling, loss of joint function, starting from the hands. In our country about 300,000 people, mainly women, suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory rheumatological disease which can cause disabling consequences and also affect internal organs. proved that the clinical remission of the disease, i.e s

onset (or almost) of symptoms – possible for about half of the patients – improves the physical functionality and quality of life of those who suffer from it, even in the workplace and socially. Now a new study conducted by the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Catholic University, commissioned by AbbVie, shows that, if this clinical goal was achievedthe costs of the disease borne by patients and the NHS could also be reduced, by up to one savings of over 12,000 euros a year per sick person.

What is rheumatoid arthritis and the main symptoms Rheumatoid arthritis can cause severe joint pain, swelling, stiffness, and loss of function, resulting in disabling consequences; generally c

affects the hands, feet and wristsFurthermore, a general symptom is tiredness – explains the president of the Italian Society of Rheumatology (SIR) Gian Domenico Sebastiani, director of the Rheumatology complex operating unit at the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital in Rome – . Achieving clinical remission, i.e. the total or almost complete disappearance of symptoms, is a possible goal that can be achieved thanks to a early diagnosis of the disease – often, for, hampered by long waiting listsas well as from the shortage of rheumatologists – ea a timely therapeutic intervention. Today – continues Sebastiani – we have numerous drugs available that are capable of send the disease to “sleep”, thus making the symptoms disappear (or reducing them) and allowing the patient to have a normal life; moreover, with the remission thedamage accumulation which can cause

rheumatoid arthritis as well on internal organs, such as lungs, cardiovascular system, eyes, skin.

Early diagnosis essential for remission There is no cure for rheumatoid arthritis but, over the last twenty years, the progress achieved has allowed many patients to achieve remission – says Fausto Salaffi, associate professor of rheumatology at the rheumatological clinic of the Jesi Hospital – Marche Polytechnic University –. Patients in remission have a better quality of life, greater physical functionality and also a higher working capacity compared to patients with low disease activity. The ideal would be to be able to treat patients within 12-16 months of when symptoms appear – underlines Salaffi – . In any case the rheumatologist should visit patients periodically (in theory every three months, and not every year) also to remodulate the therapies the

n as a function of the remission goal". In any case, rheumatologists reiterate, it is not necessary never autonomously suspend the prescribed therapies even if you are better and symptoms such as pain, swelling, stiffness in the joints are no longer felt. Suspension of therapies on one's own initiative can lead to an exacerbation of rheumatoid arthritis – underlines Professor Sebastiani -. The rheumatologist will evaluate whether to gradually suspend some medication or reduce the dose.

Also economic benefits The economic impact of rheumatoid arthritis is multifaceted; it is estimated that in Italy i costs associated with rheumatoid arthritis exceed i two billion euros a year: of these, approx 931 million I am attributable to direct costs incurred by the Health Service (specialist services, hospital stays, nursing care, physiotherapy, drugs, orthopedic devices)

about 205 million are paid by patients

in terms of direct non-medical costs and about 9

00 million indirect costs I am attributable to loss of productivity for lost working days or social security benefits (disability allowances, disability pensions, carer's allowance). There no remission in rheumatoid arthritis, especially in the more severe forms of the disease, causes for example absenteeism and loss of productivity, both for the patient and for the caregiver – points out the director of Altems, Americo Cicchetti, full professor of business organization at the Faculty of Economics of the Catholic University -. The results of the analysis represent the first Italian data on the economic value of remission in rheumatoid arthritis. In particular, the sick person can get to miss more than five working days a month, about 72 hours a month, 892 a year, which correspond to one economic loss of more than 12,000 euros a year; The caregivers who assists him he loses an average of about 25 hours a month300 a year for an economic loss of about 450 euros a year.

An almost normal life Being in remission does not mean that the disease has been defeated – points out Antonella Celano, founder and president of Apmarr, National Association of People with Rheumatological and Rare Diseases –. Each patient interprets it differently: for some, remission coincides with total absence of symptomsothers instead define it like this when they only manifest occasional flare-ups. Remission, especially when continuous and lastingallows us to live a normal lifebeing able to continue working, not making too many sacrifices even at a social level .

The path that leads to the acceptance of the pathology is long and tortuous, talking about it is often a taboo also because rheumatoid arthritis is not yet very well known – intervenes Silvia Tonolo, president of Anmar, National Association of Rheumatic Patients –. Uncertainty, frustration as well as pain and fatigue affect people to varying degrees; for this of vital importance the open and direct confrontation between doctor and patient whose main objective must be clinical remission of the disease.

