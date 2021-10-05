Studies onrheumatoid arthritis led to the development of an experimental vaccine that has shown promise in disease prevention. This was declared by a team of scientists from theUniversity of Toledo.

The study was published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rheumatoid arthritis: some details on the new experimental vaccine

The development of an experimental vaccine for rheumatoid arthritis, a painful autoimmune disease that currently cannot be cured, represents a meaning breakthrough in the study of all autoimmune diseases.

Rheumatoid arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system attacks and destroys healthy tissue, especially the lining of the joints in the hands, wrists, ankles, and knees. Research has shown that rheumatoid arthritis affects up to 1% of the world’s population.

“Despite its high prevalence, there is no cure and we don’t quite know what causes it. This is true of almost all autoimmune diseases, which makes it so difficult to treat or prevent them“, Said Dr. Ritu Chakravarti, an assistant professor at l‘UToledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences and lead author of the document. “If we could successfully get this vaccine into the clinic, it would be revolutionary ”.

Chakravarti has been studying for years a protein called 14-3-3 zeta and its role in immune disorders, including aortic aneurysms and interleukin-17, a cytokine associated with autoimmune diseases. Based on their previous work, the research team focused on protein as a potential trigger for rheumatoid arthritis. Instead, they found the opposite.

Rather than preventing rheumatoid arthritis, the researchers found that removal of the protein through gene editing technology caused severe early arthritis in animal models.. Working on the basis of a new theory that the 14-3-3 zeta protein protects against rheumatoid arthritis, the team developed a protein-based vaccine using purified 14-3-3 zeta protein grown in a bacterial cell. .

The research team found that the vaccine promoted a strong and immediate, but long-lasting, response from the immune system, providing protection against the disease: “To our surprise, rheumatoid arthritis has completely disappeared in animals that received a vaccine“Said Chakravarti. “Sometimes there is no better way than serendipity. We happened to get a wrong result, but it turned out to be the best result. This kind of scientific discoveries are very important in this field ”.

In addition to suppressing the development of arthritis, the vaccine also significantly improved bone quality, a finding that highlighted there should be long-term benefits after immunization.

Currently, rheumatoid arthritis is mainly treated with corticosteroids, large-scale immunosuppressive drugs, or newer and more targeted biologics that target a specific inflammatory process. While these therapies can relieve pain and slow disease progression, they can also make patients more vulnerable to infection and, in the case of biologics, can be expensive.

“We have not made great breakthroughs in the treatment or prevention of rheumatoid arthritis in many years “, explained Chakravarti. “Our approach is completely different. This is a vaccine-based strategy that is a new target that we hope will treat or prevent rheumatoid arthritis. The potential here is enormous “.

The researchers have filed a patent on their discovery and are seeking partners from the pharmaceutical industry to support safety and toxicity studies in hopes of establishing a preclinical trial.

Rheumatoid arthritis, RA, is an autoimmune and inflammatory disease that attacks the immune system by mistaking healthy cells in the body, causing inflammation in affected parts of the body.

RA primarily attacks the joints, usually many joints at once, and commonly affects the joints of the hands, wrists, and knees. In a joint with RA, its lining becomes inflamed, causing damage to the joint tissue. This tissue damage can cause long-lasting or chronic pain, instability (lack of balance) and deformity (deformation). RA can also affect other tissues throughout the body and cause problems in organs such as the lungs, heart, and eyes.

With rheumatoid arthritis, there are times when symptoms get worse, known as flare-ups, and times when symptoms improve, known as remission.. The specific causes of RA are unknown, but some factors can increase the risk of developing the disease.

RA is diagnosed by examining symptoms, conducting a physical exam, and doing MRI and laboratory tests. It is best to diagnose RA early, within 6 months of the onset of symptoms, so that people with the disease can start treatment to slow or stop the progression of the disease (for example, damage to the joints). Effective diagnosis and treatments, especially treatment to suppress or control inflammation, can help reduce the damaging effects of rheumatoid arthritis.