Cells of a tampon revealed biomarkers for therheumatoid arthritis which could lead to a way to diagnose and start treatment before the disease develops.

The results of the study have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Biomarkers: Here’s Why They’re Important

During the research, the scholars of the Washington State University and Arthritis Northwest in Spokane, Washington, identified a number of epimutations in the cells of women diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis that were distinct from those without the joint-damaging autoimmune disease. Epimutations are molecular factors and processes around DNA that regulate the activity of the genome, regardless of the DNA sequence.

The discovery could advance treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, he explained Michael Skinner, the senior author of the research: “If we can identify these patients ten years before the disease develops, it opens up a whole arena of preventive medicine that we didn’t have access to before.“Said Skinner, a professor at the WSU School of Biological Sciences.

Rheumatoid arthritis affects approximately 200,000 people in the United States each year with a higher prevalence in women than men. While current drug treatments have limited efficacy in many patients who have already developed the disease, some studies have shown that treatments initiated in the early stages of the disease can cause symptoms to go away.

Having biomarkers could allow treatment to begin even before the first signs begin, Skinner said.

For the study, the researchers collected buccal cells using a swab from two cohorts of women: a group of 26 Caucasian women from Spokane and a group of 23 African American women from Los Angeles. In each group, about half of the women had rheumatoid arthritis and the other half served as controls.

Although collected from the cheek, the buccal cells have allowed the researchers to conduct an analysis at the level of theepigenome. Literally translating as “over itThe genome, an epigenome is made up of chemical factors that can modify the genome and change its behavior. Although not part of the DNA itself, epimutations can still be passed on to subsequent generations.

In this study, the researchers found epimutations in areas called DNA methylation regions, among women in both groups who had rheumatoid arthritis. The study was designed to see if there were any differences between racial groups as African Americans showed some signs of a higher prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis.

While some differences were noted, the researchers found one large overlap in epimutations among women with rheumatoid arthritis of both races, meaning that the identified biomarkers contain a strong signal for the disease.

“Surprisingly, most of the DNA methylation sites that we found consistent among patients with the disease were associated with genes previously known to be involved in rheumatoid arthritis.Skinner said.

The findings add evidence that the disease is likely systemicSkinner said, which means it has been found not only in immune system cells involved in the development of rheumatoid arthritis, but in many different cells throughout the body.

The research team also tested one type of immune-related monocyte cell in blood samples from some of the women, but the buccal cells also showed epimutations, indicating that a relatively non-invasive cheek swab diagnostic test could be developed to screen for the disease.

Worldwide, the annual incidence of rheumatoid arthritis is approximately 3 cases per 10,000 inhabitantsie the prevalence rate is about 1%, increasing with age and peaking between the ages of 35 and 50. RA affects all populations, although it is much more prevalent in some groups (eg, 5–6% in some Native American groups) and much less prevalent in others (eg, blacks from the region of the Americans). Caribbean).

First-degree relatives of individuals with RA have a 2 to 3 times greater risk for the disease. Disease concordance in monozygotic twins is approximately 15-20%, suggesting that non-genetic factors play an important role. Since the worldwide frequency of RA is relatively constant, a ubiquitous infectious agent has been hypothesized to play an etiological role.

Women are affected by RA about 3 times more often than men, but gender differences decrease in the older age groups. In investigating whether the highest rate of RA among women could be linked to certain reproductive risk factors, a Danish study found that the rate of RA was higher in women who had given birth to only one child than in women who they had given birth to 2 or 3 children. However, the rate did not increase in women who were nulliparous or who had a history of missed pregnancies.

The time since pregnancy is also significant. In the 1 to 5 years postpartum period, a reduced risk of RA was recognized, even in those with high-risk HLA markers. The time since pregnancy is also significant. In the 1 to 5 years postpartum period, a reduced risk of RA was recognized, even in those with high-risk HLA markers.

The Danish study also found a higher risk of RA among women with a history of preeclampsia, hyperemesis during pregnancy, or gestational hypertension. According to the authors, this part of the data suggested that in women predisposed to developing rheumatoid arthritis there may be reduced immune adaptability to pregnancy or that there may be a link between fetal microchimerism (in which fetal cells are present in the maternal circulation) and RA.

Outcome in RA is impaired when diagnosis and treatment are delayed. The clinical course of RA is generally characterized by exacerbations and remissions. About 40% of patients with this disease become disabled after 10 years, but the outcomes are highly variable. Some patients experience relatively self-limiting disease, while others have chronic progressive disease.

The intervention with i DMARD in the’AR very early (duration of symptoms <12 weeks at the time of first treatment) offers the best opportunity to achieve remission of the disease. Better detection of early joint damage has provided a previously unappreciated insight into the ubiquity and importance of early joint damage. However, predicting the long-term course of an individual RA case at first remains difficult, although the following correlates with a poor prognosis in terms of joint damage and disability:

Genotype HLA-DRB1 * 04/04

High serum titer of autoantibodies (eg, RF and ACPA)

Extra-articular manifestations

High number of joints involved

Age less than 30 years

Female sex

Systemic symptoms

Insidious debut

In a retrospective study that used logistic regression to analyze clinical and laboratory assessments in RA patients taking methotrexate alone, the authors found that C-reactive protein (CRP) measurements and swollen joint counts after 12 weeks of methotrexate administration were most associated with radiographic progression at week 52.

The prognosis of RA is generally much worse among patients with positive RF results. For example, the presence of RF in sera has been associated with severe disease erosive. However, the absence of RF does not necessarily portend a good prognosis.

Other laboratory markers of a poor prognosis include early radiological evidence of bone damage, persistent chronic disease anemia, elevated levels of the complement component C1q, and the presence of ACPA. Indeed, the presence of ACPA and anti-keratin antibodies (AKA) in sera has been linked to severe erosive disease and the combined detection of these autoantibodies may increase the ability to predict erosive disease in RA patients.

RA that remains constantly active for more than 1 year can lead to joint deformities and disability. Periods of activity lasting only weeks or a few months followed by spontaneous remission portend a better prognosis.

A study by Mollard et al of 8189 women in an observational US cohort who developed RA before menopause found greater functional decline in postmenopausal women than in those in premenopause. Furthermore, the trajectory of functional decline worsened and accelerated after menopause. However, constant use of HRT, having a pregnancy, and a longer reproductive lifespan have been associated with less functional decline.

This study was supported by Epigenesys Inc. and from John Templeton Foundation. In addition to Skinner, the research team included Gary Craig And Howard Kenney from Arthritis Northwest, who are also clinical lecturers at the WSU Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane, as well as Eric Nilsson, Ingrid Sadler-Riggleman And Daniel Beck from the WSU’s School of Biological Sciences.