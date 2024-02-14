Stop rheumatoid arthritis at an early stage: two trials in the Lancet demonstrate the feasibility and possibility of stopping the disease. Commenting on the works is Maria Antonietta D'Agostino, director of the Rheumatology Unit of the Agostino Gemelli Ircc University Polyclinic Foundation and full professor of rheumatology at the Catholic University, who participated in the design of the studies, where magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was used ) in one and joint ultrasound in the other. The study that used ultrasound – we read in a note – made use of the Omeract-Eular score developed by D'Agostino, for the early diagnosis of joint inflammation characteristic of this autoimmune disease.

“Rheumatoid arthritis – explains D'Agostino – is a very disabling disease which is characterized by a prodromal phase, without evident clinical signs; in the very early stages non-specific symptoms appear such as joint pain (arthralgia), but the key signs of the disease are absent (synovitis, inflammation, etc). These patients, despite being considered at risk, do not have an obvious disease, are not treated with immunosuppressive drugs. In this phase of the disease, however, there is a window of therapeutic opportunity and the Early treatment of these patients could avoid the appearance of more serious symptoms or even slow the onset of full-blown disease“.

The drug study

This is the hypothesis underlying the two studies published in the Lancet, concerning the very early treatment of rheumatoid arthritis with abatacept, a biologic drug that blocks the activation of T lymphocytes, responsible for the inflammatory cascade that leads to the full-blown disease. In both studies published in the prestigious scientific journal – the note reports – these 'very early' patients were randomized into two cohorts, the first was treated with abatacept, the other with placebo (control group). The results showed a reduction in the manifestations of full-blown rheumatoid arthritis in patients treated with the active drug compared to placebo and a delay in the manifestations of rheumatoid arthritis in those patients who, despite having received the drug abatacept, developed the disease.

“The take home messages of these studies – comments D'Agostino – are different. The first is that patients at risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, i.e. those with positivity for anti-citrulline antibodies (Acpa-positive) and with pain persistent joint pain (inflammatory arthralgia), must be monitored constantly and closely, given that at the moment we do not know which subjects with these characteristics will develop the disease and which will not. Patients with joint pain, of such severity as to keep them awake at night or who present stiffness in the morning for at least an hour, with constant pain lasting for a few months are among those most at risk, and should consult a rheumatologist, even if the joints do not appear swollen”.

Ultrasound to identify subjects at risk

The “second message – the expert remarks – is that Ultrasound helps identify patients at increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritisbecause the finding of ultrasound synovitis or inflammatory signs on MRI makes them classified as 'active' patients, i.e. with full-blown arthritis, but clinically not visible.

The third important point is that treating high-risk subjects with a biological drug such as abatacept in the early phase not only does not create safety problems (toxicity or side effects), but slows down the evolution towards clinically evident rheumatoid arthritis . The study using ultrasound includes, among other things, a follow up extended to 5 years with ultrasound, radiographic and clinical checks to see if in the group treated with abatacept for 12 months, the effectiveness of the treatment in preventing the onset of the disease, it is also maintained in the long term.”

From the results acquired so far – concludes D'Agostino – we can say that moving the clock back on treatment with a biological drug will perhaps not completely avoid the evolution towards arthritis, but it could give rise to less severe and therefore more treatable forms. Treating those at risk very early can in fact slow down or stop the progression towards full-blown rheumatoid arthritis.”

The Apippra study – details the note – enrolled 213 subjects with inflammatory arthralgias but without clinical signs (synovitis, tenosynovitis, osteitis) or laboratory signs of disease (increased CRP or ESR) and with positivity for rheumatoid factor at 30 British and one Dutch centers or for Acpa, therefore at high risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis. The patients were randomized into two groups: the active treatment group with abatacept (1 administration per week for one year) and the control group (placebo). All underwent joint ultrasound at the beginning of the study, at the end of the first year (when treatment was suspended) and after 24 months. The main objective was to avoid the onset of the disease (development of clinical synovitis affecting at least three joints of the hands or feet), confirmed by ultrasound with the Omract-Eular score. At the end of the first year (double-blind phase), 9% of patients treated with abatacept and 29% of patients in the control group had developed rheumatoid arthritis. At 24 months, only 25% of participants treated with abatacept for one year developed rheumatoid arthritis, versus 37% of the control group.

The effects of the drug

In the second study (Aaria) a group of Acpa-positive patients with joint pain, without signs of clinical or laboratory arthritis (increased ESR/CRP), but at risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis, underwent an MRI of the dominant hand . Those who presented subclinical changes on MRI were enrolled in this study and randomized to receive abatacept or placebo for 6 months. The aim of the study was to evaluate whether the drug was able to suppress the inflammation highlighted on MRI (prodromal sign of Ar), thus slowing down the evolution towards full-blown disease.

In the air, 'very early' therapy with abatacept demonstrated a reduction in inflammation in 57.1% of patients treated (against 30.6% of the placebo group); in particular, early treatment with abatacept produced a significant improvement in patients' pain, morning stiffness and quality of life. Only 8.2% of treated patients versus 34.7% of the control group developed rheumatoid arthritis. The differences between the two groups – concludes the note – in terms of improvement of inflammation on MRI and progression to rheumatoid arthritis, remained significant even at 18 months, i.e. one year after the interruption of treatment.