There are 300,000 rheumatic patients in Italy, 5,000 annual diagnoses instead. These are the data published by AbbVie on the occasion of the meeting held in the Senate in the presence, among others, of the Medical Director of the pharmaceutical company Annalisa Iezzi, the president of the National Association of Rheumatic Patients (Anmar) Silvia Toniolo and the associate professor of Rheumatology at the Fausto Salaffi Polytechnic University of the Marches. Rheumatoid arthritis cannot be cured. Early diagnosis is lacking, and only 18% of patients are certain they are a rheumatic patient within the first three months of the onset of joint pain, stiffness, loss of function and swelling. However, the progress made in the field of pharmacological treatment makes it possible to achieve clinical remission from the disease, i.e. the definitive disappearance – or almost – of the symptoms. In this regard, Salaffi said: “There are 3 elements that have contributed to improving the approach to the treatment of the disease. An early diagnosis carried out within 12 – 16 weeks of the onset of symptoms, tools and methods for remission and switching off symptoms. Finally, the enrichment of the rheumatologist’s therapeutic baggage. Today we have available drugs such as Jak inhibitors that allow optimal control of the disease”. A mission shared by AbbVie and by over 400 research centers which aim not only to improve the quality of life of patients, but also to reduce the economic impact on the National Health System. “Today it is thought that arthritis is a disease linked to advanced age like osteoporosis – Toniolo maintained – . However, we have therapies that can improve the condition of life”. Rheumatoid arthritis burdens the individual patient for 12,000 euros a year, with a total annual expense of 2 billion euros. Of these, 931 million represent the direct costs incurred by the NHS (45%), while 900 million are the indirect costs deriving from productivity or social security benefits of the patient unable to work. In fact, if the rheumatoid patient can lose about 72 hours of work per month – the caregiver can lose up to 25, with a negative economic impact of respectively 12,000 and 450 euros a year. “In addition to direct and indirect costs, there is also a submerged 70% that nobody considers. Remission does not mean healing but stabilization of the disease and not creating discomfort at the social cost”, recalled Toniolo. At AbbVie they are also certain that the path to take is that of awareness. “Arthritis can be totally disabling, but our goal is to raise awareness of the fact that remission is possible as is the improvement of the quality of life – said Iezzi -. AbbVie can count not only on its own research centers but also on active clinical studies in immunology. The Italian reality is an excellence that can aim to improve the lives of patients”. At the meeting on 13 June, the “Complete The Picture – Don’t settle for a half life: talk to your rheumatologist” campaign was launched, designed to raise awareness and inform about rheumatoid arthritis and the daily management of the disease also thanks to the advice of nutritionists, physiatrists and psychologists available on the websitemissioneremissione.it.