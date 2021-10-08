“Millions of specialist visits, diagnostic tests, surgical interventions and ‘frozen’ visits in these 18 months of pandemic” and “two people with rheumatic diseases out of 10” who “in the last year, have not been able to use the assistance services and local care (general practitioner, specialist clinics) “. This is the complaint that comes from Antonella Celano, president of the national association of people with rheumatological and rare diseases (Apmarr).

“Unfortunately continuity of care – underlines Celano – has had to give way to the Covid-19 emergency also for the more than 5 million rheumatological patients for whom thousands of suspended services continue to accumulate which, added to the endless pre-existing waiting lists , make the situation of full emergency. The pandemic still in progress – continues President Apmarr – therefore presents a disastrous account for all Italians and a sort of extraordinary ‘Marshall Plan’ will certainly be needed to dispose of the delays accumulated in assistance and in the care of people with chronic diseases “

On 11 October the results of the first national survey on integrated territorial care in rheumatology

In view of the World Day of Rheumatic Diseases, which will be celebrated on 12 October, Apmarr has prepared a full program of initiatives, which will begin on Monday 11 October, in Rome, at the Sala Zuccari of Palazzo Giustiniani, Senate of the Republic with the institutional conference ‘Integrated territorial assistance in rheumatology’ and live streaming on social channels, during which the results of the first national survey on integrated territorial assistance (Ati) in rheumatology will be presented, conducted by EngageMinds HUB, a research center in health psychology of the Catholic University of Milan on a sample of 450 people with rheumatic diseases. At the same time, an awareness-raising information campaign on the importance of early diagnosis will also be presented.

“In order to increase patient involvement – underlines Celano – health literacy is central. Citizens must therefore also be adequately informed and that is why Apmarr has decided to create an integrated communication campaign, conceived and produced by the creative agency Lorenzo. Marini Group “.

The video of the Apmarr commercial will be broadcast online on the main sites of national newspapers and weeklies, on the TV circuits of 14 Italian airports, on the underground lines of Milan, Rome and Brescia, on the buses of Milan and on the major railway stations of Milano Centrale, Rome. Termini and Roma Tiburtina, on the led walls at the Porta Volta and Lorenteggio bastions in Milan, on ADV banners on specialized information sites and for the next few weeks it will land on all online and offline media.