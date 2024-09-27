Rhetoric | “Weird” types appeared in politics – according to an expert, there is one group of voters that the rhetoric of weirdness can bite

Conservatives seem strange. In the US, this is what liberal politicians say, while in Britain, voters say so. When did strangeness become a new axis for politics?
“BI would start to see a plane heading for Rwanda on the front page of the Telegraph. It’s my dream, it’s my obsession.”
When the former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman in 2022 dreamed sending those who arrived illegally to Africa, the speech was full of pathos.
#Rhetoric #Weird #types #appeared #politics #expert #group #voters #rhetoric #weirdness #bite
Leave a Reply