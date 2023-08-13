Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

The “Luna NG” reconnaissance drone can not only provide image and audio recordings, but also disrupt communication channels. Now the system should go to Ukraine.

KIEV – The armaments group Rheinmetall has announced the delivery of its “Luna NG” drone system to Ukraine. That reports the picture on sunday and refers to a Rheinmetall source. According to this, the delivery should take place by the end of the year and, in addition to several drones, also include a launch catapult and a control station and military trucks for transport and technical equipment.

On Sunday morning (August 13), a Rheinmetall spokesman confirmed the planned delivery to the German Press Agency. Delivery will take place by the end of the year, but he did not name the order volume.

The advantage of the technically highly developed drone is its versatility, reports Picture. The paper points out that the system cannot only provide images like most other reconnaissance drones, but also has the ability to intercept and disrupt communications or to create an LTE network.

Drone delivery to Ukraine: 5000 meters flight altitude, twelve hours flight time

The “Luna NG” type, which has been developed since 2010, is the improved, new version of the “EMT Luna” reconnaissance drone, which was first put into service by the Bundeswehr in 2000, and should also be able to be equipped with weapons in a different version. This is with the drones, the delivery of which Rheinmetall compared to the Picture announced, but not possible. Both systems come from the Upper Bavarian military drone manufacturer EMT Penzberg, which was taken over by Rheinmetall in 2022.

According to information on the Rheinmetall website, the “Luna NG” has a flight time of over twelve hours and a data link range of more than 100 kilometers, “which can be further increased with optional SatCom equipment”. It can fly at altitudes of up to 5000 meters and cause only minor acoustic, thermal and radar signatures in flight.

A “Luna NG” drone at the International Aerospace Exhibition ILA 2022. © Wolfgang Kumm/dpa

Arms group in the Ukraine war: Rheinmetall is currently writing record numbers

According to a dpa report from last week, the Rheinmetall company, which has its headquarters in Düsseldorf, is currently writing record figures – and is therefore one of the companies in Germany to benefit economically from the Ukraine war. The company, financed in part from Berlin, is already supplying several types of ammunition and older tank models to Ukraine.

According to the company, “contracts with a total order volume of more than seven billion euros” were recently concluded within a week, the highest weekly value in the history of the listed group founded in 1889. According to the dpa report, the company’s order backlog totaled EUR 30.1 billion at the end of the second quarter, 17 percent higher than in the same period of 2022. From April to June, the company generated after-tax earnings of EUR 73 million. (saka with dpa)