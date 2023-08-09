Home page politics

The armaments group Rheinmetall is preparing another export of battle tanks to Ukraine. For this, the company bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks from Belgium.

Düsseldorf – The German armaments group Rheinmetall wants to supply more main battle tanks to Ukraine. To do this, the company acquired 50 Leopard 1 tanks from the Belgian company OIP Land Systems, like this Handelsblatt learned from industry circles. First, the Leopard 1 tanks are to be re-equipped at German locations. Around 30 of the German battle tanks are then to be delivered to Ukraine, the paper writes.

The purchase of the tanks from Belgium was also confirmed to the British newspaper by the managing director of the private armaments company OIP, Freddy Versluys The Guardians. It could take up to six months before they are used on the battlefield in the Ukraine war. However, the manager did not want to name the price for the sale.

Ukraine War: Leopard 1 tank sale confirmed

OIP had previously bought 50 Leopard 1 tanks for €37,000 each, which the Belgian government decommissioned in 2014 as part of a general trend to cut defense spending in Western countries, the paper continues.

However, the manager of the Belgian company rejects the accusation that such deals are huge business. “The fact that they are leaving our company proves that we asked a fair market price and someone was more than happy to take them,” Versluys said in a post on LinkedIn on Tuesday. Commentary on the deal was accompanied by a picture of the tanks next to a bottle of Ukrainian Freedom branded vodka.

Denmark and Netherlands want to deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Several of Kiev’s western allies had previously agreed to send modern Leopard 2 tanks and also older Leopard 1 models to Ukraine. The German armaments group Rheinmetall will deliver 14 Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in the coming year. Rheinmetall announced in June that a contractual agreement had been reached with representatives of the federal government and the two customers – the Netherlands and Denmark.

These should not be tanks from the states’ own stocks, but rather those bought from German industry stocks, refurbished and then donated to Ukraine.

“Sobering US assessments”: Russia has air superiority, tanks are not enough

However, it is more than questionable whether the old Leopard 1 tanks will help Ukraine in its counteroffensive. At least the West is increasingly skeptical about a possible breakthrough at the front. This is how the US broadcaster reported CNN citing US officials that Western leaders are receiving increasingly “sobering” assessments of Ukrainian forces’ ability to retake significant territory.

“Our briefings are sobering,” said Democratic MP Mike Quigley, who recently returned from meetings in Europe with US commanders training Ukrainian armored forces. “This is the most difficult time of the war.” Long-range weapons and, above all, fighter jets are likely to be more important for Ukraine than Leopard 1 tanks. This is the only way Ukraine can break Russia’s air superiority, which is currently making it practically impossible for the counteroffensive to succeed. (erpe/dpa)