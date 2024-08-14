The Düsseldorf-based arms company Rheinmetall is expanding its footprint in the United States with a strategic acquisition. The DAX-listed company is taking over the American vehicle specialist Loc Performance Products for a company value of around 950 million dollars. With the acquisition, which still has to be approved by the authorities, Rheinmetall wants to expand its business with the US military. The company is “an established supplier to the US government” and a supplier of “most military ground vehicle track systems in the USA”, according to a statement from the company on Wednesday. Loc has around 1,000 employees, and with the acquisition Rheinmetall is also expanding its production capacity in the United States. This is extremely important for the company, as it is hoping for major orders for the US Army’s vehicle program.