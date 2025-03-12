The main German military company closed last year with a historical result, but below what was expected by the market. Rheinmetall informed investors on Wednesday that in 2024 he reached a net profit of 717 million euros, which represents an annual expansion of 36%. Similarly, income exceeded 9,750 million euros for the increase in the arms business that exceeds 80% of its total sales. The action of the Company that manufactures tanks advances 8.2% In the stock market after presenting these results. However, the climb was motivated more by what is coming than by its accounts last year.

The benefit of the third quarter stood at 10.6 euros compared to the 13 euros expected by the market consensus it collects Bloomberg and that the same profits would have to write down in three months as throughout 2023. It was not finally. That could cause the closure of operations by the frauded investors with profits lower than those projected as happened this Wednesday with Inditex. But the geopolitical climate in the old continent value the business of companies such as Rheinmetall.

The company’s expectation in the increase in European military spending brought the euphoria of investors who raised the action of Rheinmetall above 1,240 euros. Write down new historical maximums and already bend its stock market price so far from 2025 (it rises more than 100% from January 1).

By 2025, the company expects to increase its income in a fork between 25% and 30% and proposes the distribution of a dividend of 8.1 euros compared to 5.7 euros per share last year. “It has begun in Europe an era of rearme that will demand much of all of us,” said Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall.

“The structural increase in spending in defense of NATO countries, particularly Germany, will continue to serve as a catalyst for Rheinmetall. We believe that the valuation multiples are reasonable, taking into account the growth prospects in the next exercises,” comment from the Rheinmetall analysis department after knowing the results of the company.

However, the rise on Wednesday led the company to write down new historical maximums that leave the company without potential, according to the market consensus that collects Factset and sets an average target price (1,208 euros) below the current contribution price. On the other hand, the practice of the analysis firms advise taking positions in the company for being one of the best positioned in the European sector to absorb part of the financing of the member states of the European Union in its military rearme.