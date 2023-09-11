Home page politics

The deliveries from Germany’s largest arms company Rheinmetall are important for Ukraine. © David Young/dpa

In order to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia, the federal government has once again entrusted the arms company Rheinmetall with an expensive order. The focus is on Marder-type armored personnel carriers.

Düsseldorf – The arms company Rheinmetall has received another tank order for Ukraine. For a higher double-digit million euro order, the armory is to repair and modernize 40 old Marder-type armored personnel carriers, as the company in Düsseldorf announced.

They should be delivered by the end of the year. The order is paid for by the federal government, which uses it to support Ukraine, which is being attacked by Russia. Rheinmetall had previously delivered 40 other Marders, and the Bundeswehr had also sent 20 of its own stock to the east. This will increase the armored personnel carrier aid to 100 by the end of the year.

The deliveries of other weapons from Germany’s largest arms company are also important for Ukraine. The company recently launched a first batch of urgently needed ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft tank. Rheinmetall has also brought older Leopard battle tanks into shape and made them suitable for front-line use, as well as military trucks, drones and a field hospital. dpa