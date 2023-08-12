Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Leopard 2A7V main battle tank of the Bundeswehr during an exercise in May 2023 on the Italian island of Sardinia (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Msgt Carl Schulze/Nato Command/Zuma Wire

Rheinmetall plans to deliver 30 Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine. Military experts say the effectiveness of this older model is limited, but every delivery counts.

Düsseldorf – The armaments group Rheinmetall is preparing another delivery of Leopard main battle tanks to Kiev. The company bought 50 tanks of the older Leopard 1 type from Belgium at the expense of the federal government. However, the vehicles are in such poor condition that probably only 30 can be made operational. The rest is used in the Ukraine war as a spare parts store, like this Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Spare parts depot for Ukraine war: Repair of Leopard tanks could take six months

The models are converted at the company’s headquarters in Düsseldorf and are to go from there to the Ukraine. However, the purchased tanks are apparently in such a bad condition that probably only 30 are actually used in the Ukraine war, the remaining 20 serve as a spare parts store. There is a use for it: recently it became known that the western allies want to set up repair centers for Leopard tanks in Poland, Romania and directly in the Ukraine.

The Belgian company OIP Land Systems had sold the 50 tanks to Rheinmetall. OIP boss Freddy Versluys told the British newspaper Guardiansthat it could take up to half a year until the tanks are really on the battlefield in Ukraine. Due to a confidentiality clause, Versluys did not want to disclose the price at which the Leopard changed hands.

Limited effectiveness of the old Leopard 1 according to military experts – delivery in the Ukraine war nevertheless helpful

The Leopard 1 was phased out by the Bundeswehr two decades ago and is the forerunner of the Leopard 2. The military expert Christian Wehrschütz expressed doubts about the effectiveness of this aged model in terms of operational capability in the Ukraine war. It would depend on the type of modernization, the tanks would need new fire control systems, for example.

“But if you go by the type of this tank, the armor is weak and the firing range is 1500 meters,” said the expert Deutsche Welle. “That means you can’t penetrate a T-72 tank on the Russian side with it.” Nevertheless, Ukraine needs every weapon it can get in the fight against Russia, Wehrschütz emphasized.

Leopard tanks in the Ukraine war: why they are so important for Ukraine now – even as a spare parts store

Even though Ukraine is capturing Russian howitzers, munitions and tanks in abundance, every delivery counts for Kiev in defending itself against Russia’s war of aggression. Tanks in particular are of great importance. For a long time, the West allowed itself to be supplied with arms – such as heavy battle tanks – which is why Russia was able to erect a heavy bulwark of anti-tank obstacles and minefields for several months.

In attempts to break through in the course of the counter-offensive, the Ukraine had to mourn not only human losses but also the destruction of many western tanks. alone at the disaster in the Zaporizhia minefield there were 25 vehicles and tanks within just a few minutes.

Change of tactics in the Ukraine war also due to high losses of Leopard tanks in the offensive

The reportedly forced Ukrainian troops to change tactics. Accordingly, they are now relying on shelling the Russian troops behind the front line with artillery and then laboriously pursuing them on foot instead of advancing with tanks.

A clear contradiction to the combined arms battle, which was also part of NATO training for Ukrainian soldiers. The announced delivery of the 30 Leopard tanks is correspondingly important. The Ukrainian troops did not have much time left for the counteroffensive. The military expert Wehrschütz believes that active fighting can continue until October, after which the muddy period will set in again.