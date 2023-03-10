Home page politics

Russian kamikaze drones are a challenge to anti-aircraft defenses in the Ukraine war. A super weapon from Rheinmetall, the Skyranger, should help.

Munich – It was actually not supposed to be used in Ukraine until 2024, but the Skyranger, the new superweapon from the German armaments group Rheinmetall, is already being tested in the war zone. The head of the armaments company, Armin Papperger, revealed this in an interview thepioneer.de.

According to the Rheinmetall website, the Skyranger is a “highly mobile air defense system for protecting mechanized formations or convoys against attacks from the air”. In addition, the vehicle has the ability to protect itself from attacks on the ground. The Skyranger is also equipped with modern search and tracking sensors for air and ground reconnaissance, which transmit precise data for possible targets. The built-in laser weapon technology can then automatically track air targets and neutralize them with a laser beam.

Skyranger “highly effective against current and future aerial threats”

The Skyranger is armed with an integrated 35 mm revolver cannon, which, according to the manufacturer, offers high firepower and precision. According to the manufacturer, this weapon is the world’s most powerful weapon of this caliber with 1200 rounds per minute and a range of up to three kilometers. The air defense system is “highly effective against current and future threats from the air”.

The special thing about the new mobile anti-aircraft gun: While other anti-aircraft systems have so far been used against larger missiles with a long range, the Skyranger is intended to shoot down smaller objects from a shorter distance. So also the “Kamikaze drones” used by Russia.

New superweapon: According to Rheinmetall, the Skyranger can autonomously monitor the airspace in the Ukraine war

According to the manufacturer, thanks to a well thought-out mix of sensors, the weapon is also able to “autonomously monitor the airspace” and specifically prepare the best mix of its built-in weapon systems. In this way, mobile units on the move or important facilities can be protected from current threats from the air, according to a press release from the armaments group.

These include not only unmanned aerial vehicles such as the combat drones used by Russia in the Ukraine war, but also missiles such as rockets, artillery or mortars. In addition, different versions of the Skyranger will be used, which are also equipped with a laser or alternatively with anti-aircraft missiles. The chassis of the Skyranger largely corresponds to that of the Boxer armored personnel carrier. Rheinmetall is also currently planning a tank factory in Ukraine. (Niklas Mueller)