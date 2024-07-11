Rheinmetall CEO says he believes information about foiled assassination attempt

The head of the German defense concern Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger told Financial Times, which believes CNN’s information about the foiled assassination attempt on him.

In his opinion, “CNN is not just looking at the sky.” He emphasized that the German government provides good protection for it.

At the same time, the head of the concern called himself a happy person because he always feels safe.

Earlier, the American television channel CNN, citing sources, reported on a plan to assassinate the director of Rheinmetall Papperger. This concern is a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine. The man was able to be protected by the German security services after a warning from the United States. It was also reported that Russia could have been behind this plan.