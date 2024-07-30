Bei der diesjährigen Wiederaufnahme von „Rheingold“ und „Walküre“ scheint solche Verzweiflung fern. Stellt man in Rechnung, dass in Bayreuth nun wirklich wieder die besten Wagner-Sänger auftreten, die man gegenwärtig erleben kann, so ist es selbst dann noch erstaunlich, was geboten wird. Ein Debütanten-Paar tritt in der „Walküre“ auf, das einschlägt wie eine Bombe. Wobei es sich im Falle von Michael Spyres sogar um ein doppeltes Debüt handelt: Er singt den Siegmund nicht nur erstmals in Bayreuth, er singt ihn überhaupt zum ersten Mal. Und das mit einer Mühelosigkeit und Überlegenheit, dass es ein Wunder ist. Spyres bringt ja nicht nur eine frische, wunderschön baritonal resonierende Stimme mit. Er vermag auch elegant zu phrasieren, verfügt über ein geschmeidiges Legato, über eine strahlende Höhe, die nicht nur gepresst ist, sondern gestaltbar bleibt, und über ein unbestechliches Rhythmusgefühl. Endlich ein Siegmund, dem in der Erkennungsszene bei „Siegmund heiß’ ich“ nicht die Gäule durchgehen, der im Metrum beim Orchester bleibt und nicht davonsprengt!

Vida Miknevičiūtė, die derzeit beste Sieglinde

Die Litauerin Vida Miknevičiūtė, derzeit wohl die beste Sieglinde, ist ihm eine ebenbürtige Partnerin: innerlich vibrierend auch noch bei verhaltenster Lautstärke, aber immer bereit, leidenschaftlich auszubrechen in einem stimmlichen Strahl, der wie ein goldenes Schwert durch die Luft des Festspielhauses schneidet. Wie sie zwischen Seelenzittern und jubelndem Aufflackern wechselt, nimmt einem den Atem.

Das Finale des ersten „Walküre“-Aktes gerät zum musikalischen Triumph, an dem nicht zuletzt Simone Young ihren Teil hat, die „Ring“-Dirigentin dieses Jahres und ebenfalls Bayreuth-Debütantin. Sie stellt die Gesanglichkeit von Wagners Orchesterpart in den Vordergrund, gestaltet weite Bögen, hält ein straffes Erzähltempo aufrecht und bringt doch jene Stellen zu ihrem Recht, an denen das Geschehen zur Ruhe kommt. Völlig frei vom Gift der Demagogie ist der Klang des Festspielorchesters unter ihren Händen, die Art, wie Young das Singende der Partitur herausarbeitet, lässt beinahe an die Musik Franz Schuberts denken. Möglich, dass sich daraus die Buhrufe weniger Hardcore-Wagnerianer erklären.

Catherine Foster (Brünnhilde), Tomasz Konieczny (Wotan) in “Walküre” Enrico Nawrath

The vocal quality is also excellent in the other roles in this “Walküre”: Catherine Foster has lost none of her youthful freshness even after ten years of playing Brünnhilde on the Green Hill. Her soprano has something of a silvery trumpet, but is also able to convey girlishness. Accordingly, in Valentin Schwarz’s production she is allowed to play the capricious daughter who likes to change her wardrobe. She is more annoyed than impressed by her father Wotan’s melodramatic end-time songs, and she proudly says goodbye on Brünnhilde’s rock.

Christa Mayer sings Fricka with a matriarchal tinkle in her voice and a legato art that befits a god’s wife: this Fricka holds the reins in her hand and yet radiates motherly kindness. Georg Zeppenfeld as Hunding is far from the bearish brute. In his clever portrayal, one suddenly senses the sensitive, vulnerable sides of this role, which is usually understood as rough. Tomasz Konieczny’s Wotan moves more above such depths: in the Bayreuth production, he is a billionaire who has become a victim of his wealth and is now looked after by his bartender. Accordingly, brilliance and monotony are mixed in Konieczny’s palatable baritone voice. One is almost surprised by the outbursts of despair in the second act, which the Polish singer delivers with a tightly channeled, strongly resonant voice.

Shockingly beautiful: Mirko Roschkowski as Froh

The evening before, in “Rheingold”, a similarly strong cast of singers: Jens-Erik Aasbø joins the actors already mentioned as the giant Fasolt, who walks on elegant feet vocally. Together with Fafner (Tobias Kehrer) he forms a style-conscious pair of architects who somehow continue to build on Wotan’s already absurdly large bungalow. Mirko Roschkowski is a highlight as Froh: his voice sounds so honest and natural in its lyrical beauty that you are almost shocked. One of this decadent, permanently drunken band of gods that Schwarz puts on the stage is still capable of deep feelings: Froh, the timid and sensitive one who loves Freia. In October, Roschkowksi will make his role debut as Stolzing in “The Mastersingers” at the Bonn Opera; we can look forward to it. John Daszak’s awkward, completely unfunny Loge, on the other hand, is reminiscent of a vacuum cleaner salesman shortly before retirement, Olafur Sigurdarson as the nasty old rocker Alberich bares his teeth vocally and does not make it easy for the listener to understand the text.

These are slight blemishes on a musical performance that the audience cheered unreservedly on both evenings. The impression is so strong that the abstraction from the direction has obviously succeeded – or does the frenetic applause perhaps include the sudden appreciation of a production that has mainly caused anger and disappointment over the past two seasons?

Schwarz’s idea of ​​personifying gold and the ring as a child, who becomes the creative material of the adults and thus the place where their traumas are stored, is original and has a lot to offer. The fact that only those who renounce “the power of love” will achieve evil success is just as true here as the divinity – whether on the night side like Alberich or on the day side like Wotan – which results from the control of the childlike.