Rhenish duel in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup: Double winner Bayer Leverkusen welcomes second division team 1. FC Köln in the round of the last eight. This was the result of the draw on Sunday in the German Football Museum in Dortmund. Arminia Bielefeld, the last remaining third division team in the competition, will face first division team Werder Bremen in their own stadium.

There will also be Bundesliga duels between RB Leipzig and VfL Wolfsburg and between VfB Stuttgart and FC Augsburg.

The quarter-finals will be played in two blocks, on February 4th and 5th and on February 25th and 26th. The semi-finals will follow at the beginning of April, and the final will take place on May 24th in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.