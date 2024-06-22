Home page politics

Boris Rhein (CDU) was elected as CDU state chairman almost two years ago. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Boris Rhein remains CDU state chairman in Hesse. This was decided at the party conference in Wetzlar.

Wetzlar – Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhein has been re-elected as CDU state chairman. At the Hesse CDU party conference in Wetzlar, 96.4 percent of the delegates voted for the 52-year-old. There were no opposing candidates.

Rhein was elected to the office almost two years ago, with an approval rating of almost 98 percent. He thanked everyone for his re-election. The result shows the unity of the Hesse CDU, he said. dpa