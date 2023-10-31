Next Sunday the NFL circus will be back in Germany: the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt at 3:30 p.m. It will be the second game of the US Football League in this country, the third will follow a week later between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. Apart from that, the NFL is becoming more and more present in this country, be it through the flag football programs in schools or the recent opening of the headquarters in Düsseldorf.