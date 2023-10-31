Next Sunday the NFL circus will be back in Germany: the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt at 3:30 p.m. It will be the second game of the US Football League in this country, the third will follow a week later between the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts. Apart from that, the NFL is becoming more and more present in this country, be it through the flag football programs in schools or the recent opening of the headquarters in Düsseldorf.
For Jim Tomsula, it is only logical that the NFL opened its headquarters in the state capital of North Rhine-Westphaliaig. The former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and current head coach of Rhein Fire recently said this in Düsseldorf at the sports business talk “Matchpoint”.
NRW is the center for American football in Europe. Tomsula justified this with the sports-loving people in the country, but also the tradition with a teamhe Düsseldorf Panthers, the oldest existing football club in Europe. The Panthers’ U19 team became German champions again in 2023, while Rhein Fire, as is well known, became champions of the European League of Football in September.
“The NFL knows what it’s doing,” Tomsula continued, getting annoyed – a little jokingly – but on a decision: “They play in Munich and Frankfurt, and I understand that. But I think it’s a mistake – they should play in Düsseldorf.” The 55-year-old then laughed and added to Tobias Steinfort from NFL Germany, who was also sitting in the group: “He’ll beat me for that.”
The decision about the venues in Germany is of course not the decision of the Germany office, and the NFL has “made a clear statement by opening the office here,” said Tomsula.
The NFL game next Sunday, like a week later, will be played in Frankfurt. The NFL was a guest in Munich in 2022. Düsseldorf had also applied to host a game, but came away empty-handed. However, it is by no means ruled out that the NFL will play a game in the Merkur Spiel-Arena in the future.
