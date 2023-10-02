Home page politics

From: Luke Rogalla

Final spurt in the Hesse election campaign: Can Faeser and Al-Wazir Boris Rhein still be dangerous? A look at the TV debate before the state elections.

Update from October 2nd, 7:20 p.m.: Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) has distanced himself from his party leader Friedrich Merz’s choice of words about health care for rejected asylum seekers. “That’s a choice of words that you wouldn’t have heard from me,” said the top candidate on Monday in the Hessischer Rundfunk TV Triell for the state elections next Sunday. However, the topics discussed should also be debated “in the middle of society” “so that they are not discussed on the right-wing fringes”. Merz was on the television station World said that rejected asylum seekers had their teeth done in Germany and thus took away dentist appointments from Germans.

Before TV triall on the Hesse election: Faeser and Al-Wazir are lagging behind Rhine

First report: Frankfurt – There are only a few days left until the Hesse election. In addition to the incumbent Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU), Nancy Faeser (SPD) and Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) are elected to office. Now they meet again – in the TV Triell on Hessischer Rundfunk (hr). The show will air on Monday, October 2nd at 8:15 p.m. Ute Wellstein, head of the Wiesbaden state studio, moderated.

Rhein, Faeser and Al-Wazir have already competed in panel discussions several times during the current election campaign. Recently, an election video from the SPD Hesse caused a stir – the CDU spoke of a “personal attack” on its top candidate. The video suggests possible cooperation between the CDU and AfD in Hesse after the election. Although Faeser distanced himself from the content and caused the video to be deleted, it is still likely to become an issue in Triell.

The top candidates in the Hesse election, Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens, left), Nancy Faeser (SPD, middle) and Prime Minister Boris Rhein (CDU) stand together at the beginning of the TV trial on Hessischer Rundfunk (hr). © Arne Dedert/dpa

Polls on the Hesse election: CDU well ahead of the Greens and SPD

The polls for the Hesse election are for Nancy Faesers SPD Anything but rosy: This is how the opinion research institute Civey sees it CDU Boris Rhein is well ahead, with an expected 31 percent of the vote. The black-green alliance could continue to govern.

Things get more exciting in the race for second place: The Greens are in a downward trend, but would still get 18 percent of the vote. This is followed by the Social Democrats, who had recently continued to lose and were on behalf of the “Sunday question”. mirror come to just 16 percent. Also a few SPD mishaps in the Hesse election campaign Fibers don’t help.

15 percent would vote for the right-wing populist AfD and six percent for the FDP. With just four percent, the Left would be thrown out of the state parliament. (lrg/dpa)