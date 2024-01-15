FromStefan Krieger close

The political landscape in Hesse is changing: the CDU and SPD present their new cabinet. Some names are already known, others are still open.

Wiesbaden – Hesse’s Prime Minister Boris Rhine (CDU) and the SPD state chairwoman Nancy Faeser will present the new cabinet on Monday (January 15, 11 a.m.). The black-red state government will consist of twelve ministries. Nine of them will in future be under the leadership of the CDU, three cabinet members will be provided by the SPD.

Three days before the first session of the new state parliament Hesse The future cabinet presents itself in the traditional Wiesbaden casino company.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Rhine wants to be re-elected in the constitutive session of the 21st Hessian state parliament. The ministers will then be sworn in. Some of your departments will be redesigned. Previously, Hesse's CDU ruled with the Greens for a decade.

New state government in Hesse: Beuth leaves

The names of the ministers have not yet been officially confirmed. According to information from the CDU Bundestag member Armin Schwarz German press agency Become Minister of Culture. He replaces incumbent Alexander Lorz (CDU), who becomes finance minister. According to dpa information, the outgoing Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) is making way for the previous Justice Minister Roman Poseck (both CDU).

According to the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”, CDU parliamentary group vice-president Christian Heinz will also be promoted to the new Minister of Justice – and the chairwoman of the Women’s Union of Hesse, Diana Stolz, will lead the family department. The Bundestag member Ingmar Jung should therefore become Minister of Agriculture and Digital Minister Kristina Sinemus (both CDU) should remain in office. According to the FAZ, CDU General Secretary Manfred Pentz is to become Minister for the Federal Government and Europe – and on the SPD side, 35-year-old Bundestag member Kaweh Mansoori will be appointed head of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Energy. (skr/afp/dpa)