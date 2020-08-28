The investigation of drug angle has now intensified in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The ED has summoned Gaurav Arya after the ED ie ED. ED’s team will interrogate Gaurav on Monday, 31 August. Gaurav’s name is mentioned several times in Riya’s drug chat. He is reportedly considered a drug supplier.



ED team reached Gaurav’s house in Goa

Looking at the drug chat, it seems that Gaurav Arya from Goa was arranging for Riya. On Friday, an ED team reached Goa’s businessman Gaurav Arya’s house. He was not at home. In such a situation, summons have been done on the door of his house. However, Gaurav Arya has denied all these allegations in a conversation with our affiliate channel ‘Times Now’. Gaurav says that he is being unnecessarily dragged into this case. Gaurav also says that he has never met Sushant. However, she met Riya at a Mumbai party.

ED clears Riya’s phone call

On Friday, while the CBI team is questioning Riya Chakraborty, the ED has also taken up the investigation on drug angle. The ED had cloned both Riya’s confiscated mobile phones. After this, some of Riya’s deleted chats were retweeted. There have been several conversations between Riya-Gaurav Arya, Riya-Jaya Saha and Riya-Samuel Miranda on MDMA, Hashish, Maruana and other drugs.

Narcotics also preparing to send summons

ED has also shared these drug chats of Riya with CBI and Narcotics Bureau. The CBI will also question Riya on drugs in her interrogation on Friday. While the team of Narcotics Bureau has also reached Mumbai. Narcotics officials also reached the ED office on Friday. It is said that Narcotics Bureau is also preparing to send summons to Riya.