His girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has been in the news ever since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. At the same time, Riya has been released on bail i.e. on Wednesday i.e. Wednesday. Recently, Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty has talked about some of the things after Riya’s arrival in one of her interviews. According to media reports, Riya Chakraborty came out of the prison and looking at her parents, said – “Why are you so sad, we have to fight strong?”

According to media reports. Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty said in her interview- ‘I used to get upset at home thinking that my children were in jail. I could not eat, could not sleep. Woke up at midnight due to fear. There came a time when I started thinking about committing suicide. How will she come out of Riya’s passing. Yes, I know that Riya is a fighter but all this is not over yet. Shovik is still in jail. I go crazy thinking about tomorrow ‘.

According to media reports, when Riya’s mother was asked about the girl who has told that, on June 13, Sushant Singh Rajput had gone to leave Riya, she said- ‘We know who said this. She also came to our house once. She was a fan of Sushant. Why she is saying all this without any proof, is not known. If we check the phone location of both, then it will come out that that girl is lying.

