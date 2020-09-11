Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda are also in 14-day judicial custody. According to reports, NCB Sources had said that they had enough evidence to arrest Riya. However, there are reports that Riya has written in Bell’s application that NCB has forcibly confessed to her.
Drugs Case: Riya Chakraborty behind bars in Byculla Jail, this past night
10 years imprisonment in this section
In the case of Riya, the biggest screw was implicated in Section 27 (A). This section carries a jail term of 10 years. This stream has been imposed against Riya. In 27 (A), there is a case of money transaction in illegal drug trafficking. It has a punishment of 10 years for punishing the offenders. Now the section which provides for punishment of 10 years or more, in such cases the court usually does not give bail.
Petition dismissed in magistrate court
Explain that after the application was rejected in the Magistrate Court, Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed bail in the sessions court. Riya’s lawyer argued in court about her bail and she said that the actress has come under pressure and given her statement.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Ria Chakraborty’s arrest also exposes film industry’s relationship with drug mafias: JDU
