The court has rejected the bail pleas of all, while giving the verdict on the bail plea of ​​5 accused of Riya Chakraborty and others in the drug chat case. Riya Chakraborty is in judicial custody for 14 days, so she will have to remain in Byculla Jail. Those arrested by the NCB in the drugs case include Riya Chakraborty, Shauvik Chakraborty, Deepesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit. Riya is accused of providing drugs, paying money for drugs, having a direct relationship with Sushant with peddlers, giving instructions to Shauvik, Samuel, Dipesh for drugs.

Riya told herself innocent in Bell’s application

Riya Chakraborty’s brother Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda are also in 14-day judicial custody. According to reports, NCB Sources had said that they had enough evidence to arrest Riya. However, there are reports that Riya has written in Bell’s application that NCB has forcibly confessed to her.

Drugs Case: Riya Chakraborty behind bars in Byculla Jail, this past night

10 years imprisonment in this section

In the case of Riya, the biggest screw was implicated in Section 27 (A). This section carries a jail term of 10 years. This stream has been imposed against Riya. In 27 (A), there is a case of money transaction in illegal drug trafficking. It has a punishment of 10 years for punishing the offenders. Now the section which provides for punishment of 10 years or more, in such cases the court usually does not give bail.

Petition dismissed in magistrate court

Explain that after the application was rejected in the Magistrate Court, Riya Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde had filed bail in the sessions court. Riya’s lawyer argued in court about her bail and she said that the actress has come under pressure and given her statement.