Riya Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The biggest reason for this, along with other evidence, is that Riya Chakraborty has now accepted that she used to buy drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and used to consume it with her. While Riya knew that Sushant was in depression and was undergoing treatment. In such a situation, Sushant was taking drugs and also taking medicines, which was having a very negative effect on his body …

Why is Riya responsible for Sushant’s bad condition?

-When the NCB questioned Riya during her interrogation, knowing that Sushant was taking treatment from psychiatrists and also taking medicines for mental health, why did he constantly arrange drugs for Sushant? Will she give medicines or drugs to any person whom she considers her? According to sources, Riya took silence on this question.

-It is becoming a situation, which is making it clear that Riya is responsible for deteriorating Sushant’s mental condition. Well, we talk on the subject of how a person who is also taking medicines for mental health and is also taking drugs together, how the effect of both things on his body.

Drugs have a bad effect on the brain

Sushant was taking these medicines

According to Sushant’s mental condition and the kind of information related to his treatment, Sushant was taking Flunil and Etizolam along with other medicines. These drugs help increase the chemical called serotonin in the brain of a human being.

Serotonin keeps the mind calm

-Serotonin acts like a neurotransmitter in our body. It helps to keep the mind calm and remove negative thoughts. Whereas drugs (whatever drugs are taken for intoxication) can work in our body to reduce this serotonin neurotransmitter and greatly increase the amount of dopamine.

– At the same time, two different types of chemicals were going into Sushant’s body, one as medicine and one as drug. These two chemicals work opposite each other in their nature and effect. That is, drugs were increasing serotonin in Sushant’s mind while drugs were increasing dopamine excessively.

Increased dopamine in the brain leads to hallucination

… Sushant’s condition worsened

– At the same time, Sushant was suffering from depression and anxiety due to two different types of chemical going into the body continuously. Senior Psychiatrist of Max Hospital, Patparganj (Delhi) Dr. Rajesh Kumar According to the person, when the amount of dopamine in the brain increases too much, then the person starts to hear the same sounds around him and the phenomena starts happening, which has nothing to do with reality.

– When a person starts living in an imaginary world far away from the real world and starts listening to the voices which are not really there, then this situation is called hallucination. We cannot say anything about whether Sushant was killed or committed suicide, but it is clear that the people around him did not take care of his mental condition as it should have been.



These things are needed

-People struggling with mental diseases need to be familiar with, love and trust the most. Because they are going through emotional ups and downs due to their illness. In this situation, family and friends have to follow the guidelines given by the doctors to understand their feelings.

